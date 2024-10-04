Simone Biles' next project gives fans a look inside her relationship with Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles may be busy on the Gold Over America Tour, but she's got plenty more surprises up her sleeve as she announces the second part to her Netflix documentary, Simone Biles Rising.

The gymnast revealed that the "epic conclusion of the ultimate comeback" had come out for people to watch. It not only gives fans a behind the scenes look at how she prepared for her comeback at the Paris Olympics, but an insight into her relationship with Jonathan Owens, who supported her throughout the tournament.

Snippets saw the Chicago Bears player supporting her as she made her comeback, including some intimate moments, including them embracing at training and him lifting her up to celebrate her success.

© Instagram Simone's husband made a surprise visit

In a confessional interview, Jonathan appeared to open up about how he makes his high profile relationship with the gymnast work, as he said: "You wanna be the most human you can be with each other, because it's hard being in the public eye."

Throughout the trailer, he could be seen on the edge of his seat while watching her perform, as he took special leave from his pre-season training with the Chicago Bears in order to watch Simone perform.

Jonathan could be spotted in the stands with his in-laws, Nellie and Ronald, wearing a t-shirt with her face emblazoned all over it, as though he were her biggest fan.

He said of supporting Simone: "I love watching [it] from an athlete's perspective because that's how you'd be great in any sport, is just being consistent and doing the same thing consistently good every day."

He added: "You know what I mean? I love to watch it and I love to be out there and be a cheerleader.”

Not long after marrying, Jonathan faced criticism from Simone's fans after an interview on the Pivot podcast went viral where he claimed he was a "catch" and he admitted he didn't know who Simone was before they dated.

© Instagram / Simone Biles Simone won't be attending as many of Jonathan's games as she'd like in the coming months - she'll be busy with the 'Gold Over America Tour', which kicks off on September 16

Simone admitted that comments from her fans had affected her personally, as she told Alex Cooper: "So, whenever he did that interview, I thought everything was OK. And then I go on Twitter, and everybody’s like, 'Divorce this man, he’s mean.'"

"I'm like, he's the sweetest. He praises the ground that I walk on. Truly, I've never met a man like him," she continued. "One night I just broke down and said: 'Why are they talking about my husband like that?' They don't know him. They don't know who he is and if anyone has met him, they know he's the sweetest guy, he'd do anything for anybody."