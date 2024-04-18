Who is Simone Biles' husband? Everything we know about Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles has been happily married to Jonathan Owens since she said 'I Do' on April 22, 2023.

The sweet couple kept it low-key with a courthouse marriage in Houston, before upping the ante for a lavish wedding in Mexico.

The celebrated gymnast says her husband "praises the ground that I walk on," and in turn, she calls him "the sweetest" man she's ever met.

But who is Jonathan Owens? Here's everything we know about the man of Simone's dreams.

How did they meet?

Simone and Jonathan first met through the dating app Raya shortly before the pandemic in 2020.

The famed Olympian had been reluctant to jump into the dating pool as she'd just gone through a breakup, but a persistent friend urged her to join the app.

Simone told Vanity Fair: "My guard went straight up when she said ‘dating site.'"

But nevertheless, she was the first to "slide into his DMs" and make the first move.

© Getty Jonathan and Simone met on dating app Raya

"I saw him, and I was like, 'Oh, he's pretty cute,'" she confessed to WSJ. Magazine. "So I said hi, and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later."

The restrictions of the pandemic turned out to be a blessing for their romance

"It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off and she couldn't do anything," he explained to Texas Monthly of the situation. "So we used it to get to know each other, really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I'm so thankful."

Where is he from?

Jonathan is Missouri born and bred. Welcomed into the world on July 22, 1995, he called St Louis his home for years.

He played high school football while attending the Christian Brothers College High School before graduating to play at the college level while at Missouri Western State University.

© Instagram Jonathan Owens in a throwback photo with his mom

He's close to his family and has shared a number of posts featuring his mom, sister and other family members over the years.

In a 2023 interview with E News, Simone said her first meeting with Jonathan's mom, Arthruine Cannon, secured her knowledge that she'd met "the one".

She also fell for the way Jonathan treated the women in his life and said it made her go "wow".

© Instagram Simone Biles said she knew Jonathan Owens was the one after she met his mom

He's also a celebrated athlete

Jonathan isn't the only one in his marriage with some impressive sporting moves.

He's an NFL pro and is currently a football safety for the Chicago Bears who he signed with in March 2024.

Prior to that, he spent a season with the Green Bay Packers and the Houston Texans were his home before that.

© Getty Images Jonathan is an NFL pro

When he left the Packers, he acknowledged the team and their fans for their support and for welcoming Simone.

"Appreciate it @packers for the opportunity," he wrote on Twitter which is now X. "And Packer nation for welcoming me and my wife with open arms, will never forget my time in GB."

He didn't know who she was

When Simone reached out to Jonathan on Raya, he was clueless as to her fame.

"I didn’t know who she was," he later told Texas Monthly. "I just hadn't heard of her, and when I told her that, that's one of the things she liked."

© Getty Jonathan said he didn't know who Simone was when he first met her

Her dedication to her craft was something Jonathan later confessed further impressed him.

"Her work ethic was the first thing that caught my eye," he said during an episode of his wife's docu-series, Simone vs Herself. "I'd never watched gymnastics before. The coolest thing for me is that I get to witness someone who is literally at the pinnacle of their sport, it's motivating just to see that and the impact that she has on people."

Facing backlash

Jonathan received some heated backlash following his interview on The Pivot podcast during which he implied that he was the "catch" in the romance.

His comments were perceived by some as him saying he was superior to Simone and they suggested she should divorce him.

Simone later confessed it led to her having a breakdown. She addressed the situation on Alex Cooper's podcast Call her Daddy ahead of their one-year wedding anniversary when she said.

© Instagram The NFL player proposed in 2022

"I thought everything was OK, and then I go on Twitter and everybody's like, 'Divorce this man. He's mean!'" Simone first recalled.

She said she remembered thinking: "He's the sweetest. He praises the ground that I walk on," and emphasized: "Truly, I've never met a man like him," and that he "never said I wasn't a catch. He said he was a catch. Because he is!"

Jonathan calls Simone his "rock"

Jonathan paid a sweet tribute to Simone on her 27th birthday in March 2024 when wrote on Instagram: "Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul, my amazing wife. So crazy to me how life aligns you with the person that you're meant to be with, you've made me a better man in so many ways I can't explain it."

© Instagram Jonathan says Simone is his rock and his best friend

He added: "My heart, my rock and my best friend all in one. I love you so much baby, this is going to be a special year for you and I can’t wait to support you every step along the way."

