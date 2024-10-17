Simone Biles is glowing as she and Jonathan Owens share joyful update amid reunion

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have been trying to make time for each other in their busy schedules, as the former tours the States in the Gold Over America tour, and the latter plays his first season for the Chicago Bears.

© @jowens and @simonebiles Jonathan Owens visited his wife Simone on her tour

Despite their long distance stint, the couple reunited as Simone touched down in Kansas City to perform. The Olympic gymnast took to Instagram to share a moment from their reunion, which her husband re-shared onto his own story.

Simone wore a red top with a fringe in the mirror selfie, as Jonathan stood behind her, resting his head on hers. She looked absolutely ecstatic to be reunited with Jonathan, showing off her Olympic tattoo in the photo.

The gold medalist took to Instagram back in September to reveal that she and her husband would be spending some time apart. Sharing a number of poignant selfies, she captioned the photo: "see you in a few weeks," as he headed to the Windy City as the NFL season began.

While her husband has gone back to his own athletic pursuits, Simone has been getting back to work as well, touring 30 cities to show off her gymnastic prowess alongside fellow gymnasts.

© Instagram Simone's husband made a surprise visit

This is Jonathan's second time watching the show, as he previously surprised her at the end of September with a stunning bouquet of 26 roses, perfectly arranged in a heart shape.

Clearly her biggest fan, the football star said of watching his wife: "I love watching [it] from an athlete's perspective because that's how you'd be great in any sport, is just being consistent and doing the same thing consistently good every day."

"You know what I mean? I love to watch it and I love to be out there and be a cheerleader.”

Simone and Jonathan married in April 2023

This isn't the first time the couple have had to go long distance, as they spent time apart immediately after their wedding in 2023 when Jonathan signed a contract with the Green Bay Packers.

"Right after Cabo he went to Green Bay and signed, and two days later, he was up there, so it’s been different," Simone told Today.

"At least we're both busy and focusing on our respective sports. It's been nice," she said in September 2023, adding that the time apart meant the newlyweds were able to "cherish the moments that we get together."

When they aren't in different parts of the country, Simone and Jonathan live in Texas in a home that they have been renovating since 2023.