Sir Elton John's sons worry about his death: 'They know how old I am'

Sir Elton John has reflected on his mortality as he revealed that his sons worry about his death.

In a preview from his new documentary titled Elton John: Never Too Late, the 77-year-old spoke about his later life, saying: "I don’t know how much time I have left."

© PA The documentary will stream on Disney+ from December 13

The film will look back on the I'm Still Standing singer's career, directed by Elton's husband David Furnish, and RJ Cutler.

According to PA, footage from the documentary shows the star opening up about life and death."I wonder what is going to happen to all of this stuff when I finish? This is the latter time of my life. I don’t know how much time I have left.

"And you think about that more when you get to my age. You think about life and death. You think: Well, I just want to be where I want to be now.

“I don’t have to work after this tour. I will be working doing records and putting radio shows together, and doing other things, but travelling takes so much out of you.

He continued: “It is very tiring. I am used to it and I am a veteran at it… but this is where you start to think about mortality."

© Instagram Elton is very proud of his sons

Elton revealed that his children Zach and Elijah, "think about his mortality." He said: "They worry about my mortality because they know how old I am."

Elton shares his two sons with his husband David, 61. The couple tied the knot in 2014, before welcoming their eldest Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish-John via surrogate in 2010.

© Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic Elton John David Furnish began dating in 1993

The pair announced the arrival of their second son, Elijah Joseph Daniel-Furnish, in 2013, using the same surrogate they'd used to welcome Zachary.

Earlier this week, Elton made a rare comment about his sons, as he revealed his life "changed for the better" since welcoming Elijah and Zachary.

In an interview with attitude, the pop legend said: "Having the children changed everything for the better because now it's all about them. It's all about their welfare and their future and it's not about me and it's not about him."

He continued: "We're very comfortable in our relationship. We get better and better and better, but it's the children that just really inspire us and it's the most wonderful time of my life at the moment, and that's pretty amazing."