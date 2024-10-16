Sir Elton John, 77, and husband David Furnish, 61, look so in love after major career milestone

Sir Elton John stepped out with his long-time love, David Furnish, on Monday night, as the couple attended a viewing of The Devil Wears Prada musical set to debut in London on October 24.

Elton, 77, and David, 61, both looked dapper as they exited Claridge's in London hand in hand. Elton sported a black suit with a white shirt underneath, paired with his iconic bold glasses and a large silver cross necklace.

David matched his husband in a black suit and opted for a white button-up shirt underneath.

Elton is preparing for the musical's debut after writing the score for the show alongside collaborator and lyricist Shaina Taub.

The musical will star Broadway legend Vanessa Williams as the iconic Miranda Priestley, and Elton couldn't be more excited to show the world his work.

He told Radio Times how much fun the process was, from adapting the original film to seeing it on stage for the first time.

© JP/RV / SplashNews.com Elton and David stepped out on Monday night to celebrate The Devil Wears Prada

"The film is a classic, and it's aged brilliantly, and fashion and music go together so well, so there were so many scenes in the film that were crying out for music. It was a no-brainer for me."

"It's fantastic to be able to write for this kind of musical because it's not Shakespeare; it's absolutely so much fun."

He continued: "It's got fantastic costumes, an incredible cast, and brilliant choreography…I just think people are going to go crazy and dance the night away to this musical."

© JP/RV / SplashNews.com Elton penned the music for the show, which is set to debut on the West End

The 77-year-old also revealed that the show's journey to the stage was a challenging one. "It's taken a long time– about ten years– these things don't come together quickly, and we've had a few bumps in the road," he said.

However, he has big plans for The Devil Wears Prada after its West End debut next week. "I'm taking this to Broadway, and I want Vanessa to win the Tony," he told the outlet.

Elton, who retired from touring in 2023, is no stranger to creating musical scores; he famously won an Oscar for his work on The Lion King and wrote the music for the iconic show Billy Elliot.

© Michael Kovac Elton and David met in 1993 and officially married in 2014 when same-sex marriage was legalized in the UK

More recently, he has also worked on shows like Tammy Faye, Holler If Ya Hear Me and Rocktopia, with the help of his husband David.

The couple met in 1993 and celebrated a civil partnership in 2005 until same-sex marriage became legal in the UK in 2014, and they could marry. They share two kids: Zachary and Elijah.

David directed the new documentary Elton John: Never Too Late, which follows his husband completing his final tour and was released in September this year. He gushed about Elton at a gala event ahead of the film's release, describing how he has noticed an enormous change in the 77-year-old in his semi-retirement.

© Dave Benett/Elton John AIDS Foun The couple share sons Zachary and Elijah

"He's so much more comfortable with himself. He's so much more happy. He's so much more grounded," he told Sky News at the gala.

He continued: "Elton is very proud of what he's achieved professionally, but he's most proud of our family, and the great joy in his life comes from raising our sons, and they're very special- we couldn't love them more than we do."

"And it's just an entire new journey of discovery that we're going on together. And I feel really blessed at this stage in my life to have that opportunity."