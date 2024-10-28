Angelina Jolie admits to 'loneliness' in latest interview

In a candid interview with People, Angelina Jolie admitted that she shares a “certain loneliness” with opera singer Maria Callas, a sentiment she attributes to their intense dedication and work ethic.

“I don’t know if either of us would view ourselves as anything but a performer and a worker who has a job to do,” she confessed, adding that they are “probably very hard on ourselves.”

The Maleficent star elaborated, “I may be many things, but I’m a very hard worker, right?” Angelina’s introspection hinted at the personal connection she feels with her protagonist Maria, though she was careful not to divulge too much.

Angelina Jolie opens up about children & personal transition

“I don’t want to speak too much about it because it’s too personal,” she explained. “But there’s definitely a loneliness and a work ethic.”

Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Pablo Larraín, known for his previous successes with Jackie and Spencer, Maria promises to offer a poignant look into the life of the American-Greek soprano.

© Getty Images Angelina was a vision in gleaming gold

The film follows Callas as she retreats to Paris, seeking solace after a life of glamour and turbulence in the public eye. Alongside Angelina, the film boasts a stellar cast, including Kodi Smit-McPhee, Alba Rohrwacher, Pierfrancesco Favino, and Valeria Golino.

Angelina’s portrayal of Maria has already garnered significant attention, especially after the film's world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in August.

© Getty Angelina Jolie attends the Headline Gala screening of "Maria" during the 68th BFI London Film Festival

The event was a triumphant moment for the actress, who received an eight-minute standing ovation, bringing her to tears. Overwhelmed by the outpouring of support, she was seen covering her face, clearly moved by the audience’s reaction.

The film’s debut at Venice was also an opportunity for Angelina to speak about the meticulous preparation that went into embodying the legendary singer.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she detailed the rigorous training she underwent, which spanned months of voice lessons, Italian classes, and studying the nuances of Callas' mannerisms.

© Getty Images Angelina looked chic in an all-black outfit

“It took many months of singing classes,” she explained. “Months of just getting the singing down, and then the Italian classes and the voice — doing all these things like her. You try to be precise.”

Channeling the emotional depth of Maria was no easy task, and Angelina spoke openly about how she connected to the opera star's inner turmoil.

“I’m an imperfect person, but I work very hard, and so did she,” she said. “I’m making her pain personal to me, and that is certainly very private.” It’s clear that Angelina’s dedication to authenticity in her portrayal has struck a chord, making Maria one of the most talked-about films of the year.

Fashion, as always, played a part in the tribute. During her appearance at the Venice Film Festival, Angelina paid homage to Maria in a subtle yet elegant way.

Stepping onto the red carpet, she wore a classic black gown adorned with a gold Cartier Panthère brooch that once belonged to the late soprano. “I chose not to copy [Maria’s] looks because they are hers, and her Venice carpets were stunning,” she told Vogue. “So I gave a little nod to her — in a different way.” It was a simple, thoughtful gesture that encapsulated her respect for Maria's legacy.

Angelina has been the center of attention in recent months, not just for her role as Callas, but also for her growing public friendship with British rapper and political activist Akala.

The 40-year-old has been seen accompanying her on several occasions, sparking curiosity about their relationship.

© Tribe Nine Studios/Mega Angelina with Akala

While neither Angelina nor Akala has commented on any rumors of romance, it is clear they share a close bond, with Akala also forming connections with her children. For now, the nature of their relationship remains purely speculative, yet it adds an intriguing layer to Angelina’s public life.

Despite the persistent rumors surrounding her personal life, Angelina has remained focused on her work, throwing herself entirely into the role of Callas. For her, it’s not about celebrity or glamour, but about honoring the spirit of a woman whose life was marked by both brilliance and heartbreak. “There’s something about her story that is both beautiful and tragic,” Angelina said. “I hope audiences see not just the opera star, but the woman who lived, who loved, and who fought against the challenges she faced.”

Behind the scenes, Angelina’s preparation for the film went beyond the typical demands of acting. She didn’t just learn how to sing — she worked to understand the artistry and discipline that defined Maria’s’ career. “I had to push myself in ways I hadn’t before,” she explained. “It’s one thing to portray someone, but it’s another to feel what they felt, to understand why they moved the way they did, why they sang the way they did.”

Angelina’s journey into the world of opera has not been without its challenges, but she seems to have embraced them with grace and resilience. “It’s been a transformative experience for me,” she admitted. “Callas had such a powerful voice, but she also had so many emotions trapped within her. Trying to bring that to life, to give justice to her story, has been an honor.”

The film, set against the stunning backdrop of Paris, explores more than just the life of an opera singer; it delves into the essence of fame, loneliness, and the pursuit of perfection. For Pablo Larraín, choosing Angelina for the role was a natural fit. “She has this incredible ability to transform, to embody characters with such depth,” he said. “I knew she would bring a certain vulnerability and strength to Callas that would resonate with audiences.”

As the film's release date approaches, anticipation is building, and fans are eager to see Angelina’s portrayal of one of the greatest voices in history. Her dedication to the role, coupled with her personal connection to Callas' struggles, has already set the stage for what promises to be a powerful performance.

For Angelina, Maria is more than just a film. It’s a tribute to a woman who, despite the odds, found her voice and left an indelible mark on the world. “Maria lived her life on her terms, and that’s something I admire,” she reflected. “It’s a story of resilience, of finding beauty in the struggle, and I hope that shines through.”