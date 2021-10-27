Angelina Jolie confesses she is not a 'perfect parent' amid custody battle with Brad Pitt The Eternals star filed for divorce in 2016

Angelina Jolie is still in the middle of a bitter custody battle with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, five years after they separated – and it appears she is her own worst critic when it comes to her parenting.

The Eternals actress made a heartfelt and very relatable confession about her parenting style in a candid new interview as she continues to fight for sole custody of the former couple's five youngest children: Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Their oldest son, 20-year-old Maddox, is not subject to the custody decision.

WATCH: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt continue to fight on in custody battle

"I'm not a perfect parent by any means," the 46-year-old told People. "Every day I feel like I'm more aware of everything I don't do right. And I'm pretty tough on myself, because I feel often, 'Am I doing the right thing? Did I say the right thing?'"

Speaking of her children, Angelina added: "They're pretty great people, and because there's so many of them, I think they've had a very significant effect on each other. It's not like I'm the head of anything. I'm very honest with my kids. And I'm very human with my kids."

Angelina and Brad met on the set of Mr and Mrs Smith in 2004. They dated for ten years before tying the knot in 2014, but just two years later, the actress filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences".

Angelina and Brad share six children

Brad was investigated by the FBI after Angelina made allegations of child abuse against him, claiming he was abusive to their son Maddox, who was 15 at the time, while they were travelling on a private plane.

Five days after the incident, Angelina filed for a divorce stating her decision "was made for the health of the family".

Angelina and Brad's divorce was finalised in 2019

In November 2016, the FBI announced no charges would be brought against Brad and he was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Their divorce was finalised in 2019, but the pair are still locked in a custody battle after Angelina appealed a decision that awarded Brad joint custody in May after the judge, John Ouderkirk, was discovered to have a business relationship with Brad's lawyers.

