Angelina Jolie rocks figure-hugging liquid gold dress and tumbling curls

Actress Angelina Jolie offered a masterclass in red carpet dressing on Saturday as she attended a screening of her latest film, Maria, in Los Angeles.

The Hollywood star, who portrays opera singer Maria Callas in the biographical film, served up some high-octane glamour in a liquid gold slip dress complete with elegant ruched detailing around the waistline.

© Getty Images Angelina was a vision in gleaming gold

Angelina, 49, teamed her sumptuous silk garment with a billowing black kimono-style jacket for added warmth. Elevating her look, she slipped on a pair of glossy gold heels and accessorised with a pair of orb-shaped drop earrings.

While the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress is renowned for rocking poker straight hair, Angelina took the opportunity to experiment with voluminous curls which she wore down loose and flipped over to one side.

© Getty Images The actress rocked tumbling caramel curls

The mother-of-six rounded off her look with a matte red lipstick and a matching scarlet manicure.

During the glitzy event, Angelina posed for solo photographs in addition to snapshots alongside the film's director, Pablo Larraín.

© Getty Images Angelina posed with the film's director, Pablo Larrain

His latest work, Maria, focuses on soprano singer Callas in her final years when she was living in Paris.

Of her role, Angelina told the Hollywood Reporter back in August: "I'm sure there's a lot that will be read into it of our overlaps as women, but the one that's maybe not the most obvious is I'm not sure how comfortable we both are with being public.

© Getty Images Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne at the Tony Awards

"And there was a pressure behind the working that wasn't just the joy of the work."

When asked why she had taken on fewer roles in recent years, the actress said: "I needed to be home more with my kids," before going to explain how she now felt ready to return seeing as her children are now "a bit older" and "more independent."

Earlier this month, Angelina travelled to the Big Smoke for the London premiere of her new movie. The star-studded event took place at the 68th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall, with Angelina serving up yet another slice of sartorial perfection.

© Getty Images Angelina looked chic in an all-black outfit

Dressed to impress, the Academy Award-winning actress donned a chic waistcoat which she wore beneath a black blazer complete with satin lapels. She donned matching black trousers and spruced up her look with a pair of square-toe leather boots.

© Getty Images The star opted for a matte beauty look

As for hair and makeup, Angelina wore her caramel tresses in a sleek style and accentuated her features with a matte nude lip and elongated eyeliner.