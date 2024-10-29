Exclusive: Dolly Parton reveals poignant meaning behind her secret tattoos

As the Queen of Country and undisputable music legend, she has performed to millions of fans at packed auditoriums all over the globe.

So when Dolly Parton serenades HELLO! – a captive audience of one (plus her film crew) – at her studio in Nashville, Tennessee, the country music capital of the world, it is one of those surreal pinch-me moments of which dreams are made.

Perched daintily on a golden chair only inches away, her blue and gold ensemble showcasing her petite yet famously fulsome hourglass figure to perfection as she rocks, as only Dolly can, a pair of skyscraper heels, the 4-ft- 11 star suddenly bursts into song with one of her most joyful hits, Bubbling Over.

"Bubbling over, hmmm, bubbling over, because you love me," she sings in response to a question about her unique 'Dolly sparkle.'

"Everyone needs to be bubbly," she says with a smile that lights up the room. "I think of myself as a happy person. As a child I was kind of wanting to have fun and see what was out there. I was curious and kind of rowdy; one of those kids where nothing was ever enough, I wanted to see more, do more, be more, all of that.

"I used to chase butterflies off into the woods and get lost," continues Dolly who grew up in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee. "Mum would get mad and have to come and find me.

"One of my big songs, a number one hit I wrote 50 years ago, was Love is like a Butterfly. Through the years it's been my emblem, and even at my theme park Dollywood, the 'w' part is a butterfly."

Although she keeps them covered beneath her flamboyant outfits on stage, the global superstar has decorative butterfly tattoos in pastel shades on her body.

"When I first started getting a few little things done, I had a few little tattoos to cover up some scarring," she has said, alluding to her surgical procedures. "If I have to get a scar for any reason, I never can get rid of that purple look. So I thought, 'Well, I'm going to kind of decorate these with some flowers or little butterflies or whatever."

Her butterfly symbol now also features in her exciting new venture: on the distinctive bottles of her Dolly Wines collection, which includes a romantic French rose and a prosecco as effervescent as Dolly herself.

"I identify with the sparkling wine," she laughs, adding, "I'm learning a lot about wine now that I'm in the wine business. They're trying to teach me how to be a little more of a connoisseur than I am. The prosecco is made in Italy, the rose is from France. For years people were telling me I should have my own wine, and I guess my music has led me to a place where I could. I'm very proud and excited about it."

