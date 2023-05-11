Does Dolly Parton have tattoos? The singer finally reveals if she's covered in ink

The 2023 ACM Awards co-host has long been rumored to be covered in tattoos

Dolly Parton is used to making headlines, whether it be for her record-breaking country music career or her iconic appearance, the singer isn't afraid to put herself out there.

Over her decades-spanning time in the spotlight, Dolly, who is co-hosting the 2023 ACM Awards, has undergone several enhancements and has never been shy about discussing the $1 million she's spent on breast augmentations. However, it's not just her fondness for plastic surgery that has garnered attention.

© John Lamparski Dolly Parton has long been rumored to have full tattoo sleeves

Back in 2006, Dolly attended a special edition DVD launch party for the 25th anniversary of the film, 9 to 5 – in which she starred alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin – wearing a white, long-sleeved shirt.

Some eagle-eyed fans spotted what appeared to be a large butterfly tattoo peeking through the top which has led to years of many people claiming Dolly is covered in ink.

© Getty Images Dolly appears to have a butterfly tattoo peeking through the sleeve of her shirt

The 'Jolene' singer is never seen wearing short-sleeved tops which has only added fuel to the fire that Dolly has an extensive collection of body art. But, years later she's finally revealed whether the rumors are true.

Does Dolly Parton have tattoos?

The short answer is yes. However, Dolly admitted in 2020 that her designs are "tasteful" and "little". "I do have some tattoos, that's true. But they're tasteful. I'm not a tattoo girl," she told People.

© Getty Images Dolly exposed her arms before her tattoo journey

Why does Dolly Parton have tattoos?

Dolly admitted that she decided to get tattoos to cover up scars from previous procedures and surgeries. "My tattoos are pretty, they're artful and they usually started out to cover some scar, not to make a big statement," she explained to People.

Elaborating further during an interview with W Magazine a year later, Dolly said: "Most of my tattoos came because I'm very fair and I have a tendency to scar when I get any kind of cut. I've had surgeries for different things, and if the scars didn't heal properly, I just gotta put tattoos to take the sting out."

© Getty Images Dolly began covering her arms more out in public

What tattoos does Dolly Parton have?

Dolly did confirm that she has more than one tattoo, but she doesn't have them in typical black ink as hers are all "pastel". "I don't have the real heavy, dark tattoos. Mine are all pastel. And I have more than one!" she told W Magazine.

Revealing her designs, Dolly said she has bows, a beehive, ribbons, and butterflies. "Butterflies don't sting, they don't bite, and they are so beautiful," she explained. "I just kind of related to them with my own personality. I claimed them as my little symbol."

© Getty Images Dolly admitted she has some small tattoos

One tattoo Dolly doesn't have though is something to symbolize her husband of 57 years, Carl Dean, because "he's tattooed on [her] heart". And Dolly hasn't closed the door on getting more ink done, adding: "Who knows, I may get some later. I may just have to get covered with tattoos just so everybody could be right!"

See below for more photos of Dolly covering her tattoos...

© Getty Images Dolly has several tattoos in pastel colors

© Getty Images Dolly doesn't want her tattoos to make a statement

© Getty Images Dolly has been wearing long-sleeved tops for decades

© Getty Images Dolly's tattoos include butterflies and bows

