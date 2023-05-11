Does Dolly Parton have tattoos? The singer finally reveals if she's covered in ink

Dolly Parton is used to making headlines, whether it be for her record-breaking country music career or her iconic appearance, the singer isn't afraid to put herself out there.
Over her decades-spanning time in the spotlight, Dolly, who is co-hosting the 2023 ACM Awards, has undergone several enhancements and has never been shy about discussing the $1 million she's spent on breast augmentations. However, it's not just her fondness for plastic surgery that has garnered attention.
Back in 2006, Dolly attended a special edition DVD launch party for the 25th anniversary of the film, 9 to 5 – in which she starred alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin – wearing a white, long-sleeved shirt.
Some eagle-eyed fans spotted what appeared to be a large butterfly tattoo peeking through the top which has led to years of many people claiming Dolly is covered in ink.
The 'Jolene' singer is never seen wearing short-sleeved tops which has only added fuel to the fire that Dolly has an extensive collection of body art. But, years later she's finally revealed whether the rumors are true.
Does Dolly Parton have tattoos?
The short answer is yes. However, Dolly admitted in 2020 that her designs are "tasteful" and "little". "I do have some tattoos, that's true. But they're tasteful. I'm not a tattoo girl," she told People.
Why does Dolly Parton have tattoos?
Dolly admitted that she decided to get tattoos to cover up scars from previous procedures and surgeries. "My tattoos are pretty, they're artful and they usually started out to cover some scar, not to make a big statement," she explained to People.
Elaborating further during an interview with W Magazine a year later, Dolly said: "Most of my tattoos came because I'm very fair and I have a tendency to scar when I get any kind of cut. I've had surgeries for different things, and if the scars didn't heal properly, I just gotta put tattoos to take the sting out."
What tattoos does Dolly Parton have?
Dolly did confirm that she has more than one tattoo, but she doesn't have them in typical black ink as hers are all "pastel". "I don't have the real heavy, dark tattoos. Mine are all pastel. And I have more than one!" she told W Magazine.
Revealing her designs, Dolly said she has bows, a beehive, ribbons, and butterflies. "Butterflies don't sting, they don't bite, and they are so beautiful," she explained. "I just kind of related to them with my own personality. I claimed them as my little symbol."
One tattoo Dolly doesn't have though is something to symbolize her husband of 57 years, Carl Dean, because "he's tattooed on [her] heart". And Dolly hasn't closed the door on getting more ink done, adding: "Who knows, I may get some later. I may just have to get covered with tattoos just so everybody could be right!"
See below for more photos of Dolly covering her tattoos...
Read more HELLO! US stories here
Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.