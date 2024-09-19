David Beckham debuts striking new tattoo in surprising spot

Former England captain David Beckham has expanded his tattoo collection with a fresh inking.

The father-of-four, who is renowned for his labyrinth of intricate tattoos, opted to spruce up a blank area below his knee with a pair of praying hands.

© Getty Images David boasts an array of tattoos

He enlisted the help of celebrity tattoo artist, certified letter boy, who is best known for his fine line tattoos. The artist is a firm family favourite beloved by David's two sons Romeo and Cruz, as well as a plethora of famous faces including the likes of Lioness, Beth Mead.

© Instagram David upgraded his tattoo collection with a new inking

David, 49, unveiled his new inking in an Instagram post shared by his tattoo artist, Pablo. The pair were also seen posing in a black-and-white snapshot, with David beaming from ear to ear inside the artist's studio.

"New tattoo for @davidbeckham. Thank you for the trust, DB," Pablo wrote in his caption.

© Instagram David beamed alongside his tattoo artist

David's fans and friends were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section, with one writing: "Love," while a second noted: "Smashed it," and a third chimed in: "Amazing" followed by a trio of clapping hand emojis.

The co-owner of Inter Miami CF, who has reportedly amassed over 60 tattoos since 1999, also boasts a string of deeply sentimental tattoos with nods to his wife Victoria and their four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Inside David's tattoo collection

1/ 4 © Instagram A nod to Harper David paid tribute to his 13-year-old daughter Harper with a stick figure originally drawn by the youngster when she was four years old.



2/ 4 © Getty Images Loved-up In tribute to his designer wife Victoria, David embellished his right hand with a large "Victoria" written in cursive script.



3/ 4 © Getty Images Tattoo trio On his back, David has the names of his three sons spaced out down his spine.

4/ 4 © Instagram "We Love You" On his left ribcage, David has "We Love You Daddy" running perpendicularly alongside a passage from Confucius' The Analects.



The Beckham clan's close bond

Power couple David and Victoria met in 1997 and married just under two years later. The duo crossed paths in the Manchester United players' lounge with the pair reportedly falling in love at first sight.

© Getty Images The pair wed in 1999

They got engaged in January 1998 with David popping the question with a three-carat sparkler. The former Spice Girl and the footballer went on to tie the knot in July 1999, around a year and a half after they got engaged, and four months after the arrival of their first child, Brooklyn.

Posh and Becks expanded their brood and welcomed Romeo in 2002, Cruz in 2007, and daughter Harper in 2011. While Brooklyn and Romeo have since flown the nest, the Beckhams split their time between their three lavish family homes in Miami, the Cotswolds and Holland Park in London.