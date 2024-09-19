David Beckham debuts striking new tattoo in surprising spot

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
David Beckham debuts ANOTHER striking tattoo in surprising spot
david beckham smiling in navy jacket© Getty Images

Former England Captain David wed fashion designer Victoria in 1999  

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Former England captain David Beckham has expanded his tattoo collection with a fresh inking.

The father-of-four, who is renowned for his labyrinth of intricate tattoos, opted to spruce up a blank area below his knee with a pair of praying hands.

David's back tattoos © Getty Images
David boasts an array of tattoos

He enlisted the help of celebrity tattoo artist, certified letter boy, who is best known for his fine line tattoos. The artist is a firm family favourite beloved by David's two sons Romeo and Cruz, as well as a plethora of famous faces including the likes of Lioness, Beth Mead.

tattoo of praying hands on knee© Instagram
David upgraded his tattoo collection with a new inking

David, 49, unveiled his new inking in an Instagram post shared by his tattoo artist, Pablo. The pair were also seen posing in a black-and-white snapshot, with David beaming from ear to ear inside the artist's studio.

"New tattoo for @davidbeckham. Thank you for the trust, DB," Pablo wrote in his caption.

two men smiling in tattoo studio © Instagram
David beamed alongside his tattoo artist

David's fans and friends were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section, with one writing: "Love," while a second noted: "Smashed it," and a third chimed in: "Amazing" followed by a trio of clapping hand emojis.

The co-owner of Inter Miami CF, who has reportedly amassed over 60 tattoos since 1999, also boasts a string of deeply sentimental tattoos with nods to his wife Victoria and their four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Inside David's tattoo collection

1/4

David Beckham's palm tattooed with a stick drawing© Instagram

A nod to Harper

David paid tribute to his 13-year-old daughter Harper with a stick figure originally drawn by the youngster when she was four years old.

2/4

david beckham's hand tattoos © Getty Images

Loved-up

In tribute to his designer wife Victoria, David embellished his right hand with a large "Victoria" written in cursive script.

3/4

david beckham's back with tattoo © Getty Images

Tattoo trio

On his back, David has the names of his three sons spaced out down his spine. 

4/4

david beckham posing in garden © Instagram

"We Love You"

On his left ribcage, David has "We Love You Daddy" running perpendicularly alongside a passage from Confucius' The Analects.

The Beckham clan's close bond

Power couple David and Victoria met in 1997 and married just under two years later. The duo crossed paths in the Manchester United players' lounge with the pair reportedly falling in love at first sight.

David Beckham in blue suit with Victoria Beckham in a white suit© Getty Images
The pair wed in 1999

They got engaged in January 1998 with David popping the question with a three-carat sparkler. The former Spice Girl and the footballer went on to tie the knot in July 1999, around a year and a half after they got engaged, and four months after the arrival of their first child, Brooklyn.

Posh and Becks expanded their brood and welcomed Romeo in 2002, Cruz in 2007, and daughter Harper in 2011. While Brooklyn and Romeo have since flown the nest, the Beckhams split their time between their three lavish family homes in Miami, the Cotswolds and Holland Park in London.

