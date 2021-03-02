Dolly Parton was advised not to marry her husband - here's the shocking reason why Country star Dolly has been married for over 50 years

Dolly Parton married Carl Dean when she was just 20 years old, and their marriage has stood the test of time, however, back in 1966 it was Dolly's record label who advised her against marrying Carl right away in fear of hindering her career.

Speaking to CMT News, Dolly opened up about the situation and revealed: "Everyone at my label — Monument Records and Fred Foster — had invested money in me and in building my career, so they asked me if I'd wait a year to get married."

The budding star decided to go against their advice and elope to Georgia to say "I do" with the man she met two years prior in a laundromat.

"My first thought was, 'I'm gonna marry that girl'," admitted Carl on the Dolly Parton website when reminiscing about their chance encounter.

Dolly's husband Carl doesn't make many public appearances

The country singer and her beau found a little church in Georgia and said their vows in front of Dolly's mother.

"I had a little white dress and little flowers, and my mom went with me," revealed Dolly to People magazine.

And, as we already know, being hitched didn't hamper Dolly's success one bit, and her career took off shortly after getting married. Although, her husband Carl does prefer to stay out of the limelight and they are rarely photographed together.

Dolly and Carl renewed their vows on their 50th wedding anniversary

The star admitted: "I never really felt like I had the wedding that we really wanted," so they renewed their vows on their 50th wedding anniversary with a stunning ceremony at their country home in Nashville.

The key to their happy marriage? In the interview with People, Dolly revealed that Carl always makes her feel special with sweet gestures. "In the springtime when the first yellow daffodils come out...my husband always brings me a bouquet. And he'll usually write me a little poem. Which to me, that's priceless. That's like a date in itself," she said.

