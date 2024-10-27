Exclusive: Dolly Parton opens up about her home life away from the cameras with husband Carl

As the Queen of Country and indisputable music legend, Dolly Parton has performed to millions of fans at packed auditoriums all over the globe.

© Getty Dolly is a legend of the music scene

Despite being a dynamo of energy on stage, the 78 years young, eternally youthful singer who's celebrated for her glitzy outfits, big blonde hair and over-the-top image, tells us when we sit down with her for a chat at her studio in Nashville, Tennesse, that she's really a 'homebody' behind the scenes and likes to keep her private life low-key.

"I don't go out that much and just live a simple life actually," she says. "I look like a party doll but I'm pretty much a homebody when I'm not working; I love to be at home. I love to cook and read, and do piddly things around the house, womanly things.

© Getty Despite her showbiz personality, Dolly loves to stay home

"My husband and I have always enjoyed each other," she adds. "I love to do stuff with him; we have a little RV and like to travel around, especially in Tennessee – we love to get out just for the weekend or day trips. We've been all over the country in it."

Dolly, who soon marks her 60th anniversary with husband Carl Dean - they tied the knot when she was 20 and he was 23 after dating for two years - credits mutual respect and a good sense of humour as among the secret ingredients to their happy marriage.

© Getty Dolly has been with her husband for nearly 60 years

She also accepts his preference to remain out of the spotlight - and explains her decision to keep her public persona separate to her personal life, too.

"He's never liked going out to dinner and all that stuff. And although I love to go out with friends to a nice dinner and have fun, it just felt natural to me to keep my life private."

As one of 12 siblings, her ever-growing family of nephews and nieces are her priority and remain at the heart of her world.

© Getty Images Dolly says she is closest with honorary goddaughter Miley

"We're a tight knit family and like to have fun," continues Dolly, who has no children of her own. "I have a big house – and several big tables - and in my house we can entertain anywhere."

These special family gatherings will warrant cracking open a few bottles of bubbly – and Dolly has just the right accompaniment. Her butterfly symbol now also features in her exciting new venture: on the distinctive bottles of her Dolly Wines collection, which includes a romantic French rose and a prosecco as effervescent as Dolly herself.

© Getty Dolly has launched her own wines business

"I identify with the sparkling wine," she laughs, adding, "I'm learning a lot about wine now that I'm in the wine business. They're trying to teach me how to be a little more of a connoisseur than I am. The prosecco is made in Italy, the rose is from France. For years people were telling me I should have my own wine, and I guess my music has led me to a place where I could. I'm very proud and excited about it."

For more information about Dolly's new collection, go to Dollywines.com

To read the full exclusive interview, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale in the UK on Monday. You can subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.