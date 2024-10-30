Megan Fox's ex-husband reveals the point he knew their marriage was over

Before Megan Fox was soul entwined with Machine Gun Kelly, the actress was married to Beverly Hills 90210's Brian Austin Green from 2010 to 2021.

The former pair continue to co-parent their three sons, Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, seven. While their split may have come as a shock after 11 years of marriage, having been together since 2004, the 51-year-old revealed the signs he knew their marriage was over.

© Getty Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green attend the PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event

Speaking to former co-star Tori Spelling on her misSPELLING podcast, Brian opened up about the state of their relationship towards the end.

© Getty Images Tori with Brian

"Everything was annoying her," Brian explained. "Which happens in relationships. I get it."

© Jonathan Leibson LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 11: Actors Megan Fox (L) and Brian Austin Green attend Ferrari Celebrates 60 Years In America on October 11, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Ferrari North America)

Tori revealed that her co-star had once told her how "it annoyed Megan when you chewed because she thought she could hear it."

"It's an age thing maybe," The actor responded. "I don't know. I know it just always bothered her."

© Instagram

He reflected: "I honestly think that the chewing thing was just like, she'd gotten to the point, I think, where things just weren't great, so I was just... It was... Everything was annoying her. Which happens in relationships. I get it."

"You kinda get to that point where you're like, God, just the way you're shuffling your feet right now, the way you're putting that toast in the toaster is just driving you crazy. It's all that stupid little stuff, you know," he said.

"That, to me, is when you have to make the choice of going, okay, we either are gonna go into therapy and we're gonna try and find, like, our connection and figure out what's going on now, or these things are gonna sink us."

Megan and Brian were together for 16 years

Brian announced the couple's split in May 2020, as he revealed on his podcast: "Since the end of the year, we've really been trying to be apart and figure out what life is now. It's a big chance for both of us."

He also said that "cheating" had not ended their relationship, in response to speculation about the Jennifer's Body actress's relationship with Machine Gun Kelly.

WATCH: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly – Love Story

Megan filed for divorce from the 51-year-old in November 2020, just days after she had made her red carpet debut with the rapper at the American Music Awards.

While the couple have been together ever since, they called off their engagement as of March 2024 but remain together.

Machine Gun Kelly said of their relationship in August 2024: "That woman struck a bullseye. When I felt that sense light up, everything else went away, and I learned what it was to accept living. It gave purpose to everything I was confused as to why I was here for."