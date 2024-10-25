Hugh Jackman calls Sutton Foster 'a dream' in resurfaced interview

Hugh Jackman revealed his close friendship with Broadway actress Sutton Foster in a resurfaced interview from their time co-starring in The Music Man.

The talented pair played the lead roles in the Broadway revival in 2022, for which Hugh earned a nomination for Best Leading Actor at the Tony's.

The Wolverine actor couldn't have been happier to star alongside Sutton, revealing to the New York Theatre Guide that she is "just a dream" to work with on and off-stage.

He went on to gush about the wider cast, how integral they were to the show, and his excitement at landing the prestigious role.

"It's been a long time since I've done a book musical— actually, 18 years since The Boy From Oz," he said in the interview. "I've been lucky enough to do films, and I've done some plays, but there's nothing like doing a musical on Broadway."

For her part, Sutton was just as happy to grow closer to Hugh during their time as co-stars. She gushed to Vogue in 2022 about the 56-year-old, saying, "He has an impeccable reputation of being the hardest working man, incredibly kind, and generous—and all of that is true."

© Getty The pair co-starred in the Broadway revival of The Music Man in 2022

"He disarms everyone, and he doesn't make anything about him. And he's now become one of my best friends, which was a surprise, because you usually go into these things thinking, 'Well, I hope we get along.'"

"But we just spent Memorial Day with our families. It's really fun to meet new friends after 40," she finished.

Sutton, who has been working tirelessly in theatre for almost three decades, rose to fame for her starring roles in Thoroughly Modern Millie, Grease and Shrek: The Musical.

© Getty Hugh said that working with Sutton was 'just a dream'

She also tried her hand at television, with the lead role in the drama series Younger, which ran for six years and co-starred Hilary Duff.

The 49-year-old recently filed for divorce from her husband of ten years, screenwriter Ted Griffin. The pair share an adopted daughter, Emily, 7.

No stranger to divorce himself, Hugh and his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, announced their shock separation in September 2023.

© Getty Sutton announced her split from husband of ten years, Ted Griffin

"We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," the couple said in a statement at the time.

"Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

They continued: "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness."

© Matt Baron/Shutterstock Hugh and Deborra-Lee divorced in September 2023

"We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives. This is the sole statement either of us will make," they finished.

Since their split, Hugh has enjoyed a bumper year with his starring role in Deadpool & Wolverine alongside Ryan Reynolds; the Marvel film grossed over $1.33 billion worldwide and became the second-highest-grossing film of 2024.