Machine Gun Kelly reveals family's dark past in shocking revelation

Machine Gun Kelly is opening up about his family's dark past.

The rapper, who is engaged to Megan Fox, has rarely shied away from speaking with candor about personal topics ranging from his mental health struggles to his evolving relationship with his 15-year-old daughter Casie Colson Baker, who he welcomed when he was 19.

Now, the proud dad, whose real name is Colson Baker, is getting more personal than ever, revealing a shocking story about his late dad.

During an appearance on the Dumb Blonde podcast, hosted by Bunnie Xo, Jelly Roll's wife, MGK shared the story of how his dad, who passed away in July 2019, once had to stand trial for the murder of his dad, MGK's grandfather, when he was just nine years old.

"The story that was always told to me was that their dad dropped the gun, and his head essentially blew off," he first said, and that it "all happened in the room with my dad at nine years old."

Both his father and his grandmother were tried for the murder, though he maintained that they were subsequently "both acquitted."

MGK went on to explain how growing up, he would often "get so mad" at his dad because he was "freak out" if he heard a "loud noise" or "boom," however he has since grown to better understand him.

He shared: "I would be like, 'You're supposed to be a man, dude. Why are you acting like this?' and it just made me hate him," however added: "Then, you sit there, and you think about a kid who was on trial at nine years old for the murder of his father."

"In my situation with my father, he was so tormented from some of the most insane [expletive] that I can imagine a kid can go through that he had to figure it out, but with almost every possible bad circumstance going against him, too," he further reflected.

He also noted: "We think that they know everything because we grew up looking up at them. But we're all just lost and trying to figure it out."

Before his dad's passing, MGK made sure to address his family's complicated history, and he lastly shared: "I had a very interesting talk with him on his deathbed about that moment."

MGK was born in 1990 in Houston, Texas to parents who were Christian missionaries, and he spent his childhood living around the world, including in countries such as Egypt, Kenya, Germany, before settling down in Denver and later Cleveland with his dad, after his mom left.