Megan Fox's fiancé Machine Gun Kelly reveals family's dark past in shocking revelation
Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.© Jason Kempin

Machine Gun Kelly reveals family's dark past in shocking revelation

The "Emo Girl" singer opened up to Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Machine Gun Kelly is opening up about his family's dark past.

The rapper, who is engaged to Megan Fox, has rarely shied away from speaking with candor about personal topics ranging from his mental health struggles to his evolving relationship with his 15-year-old daughter Casie Colson Baker, who he welcomed when he was 19.

Now, the proud dad, whose real name is Colson Baker, is getting more personal than ever, revealing a shocking story about his late dad.

During an appearance on the Dumb Blonde podcast, hosted by Bunnie Xo, Jelly Roll's wife, MGK shared the story of how his dad, who passed away in July 2019, once had to stand trial for the murder of his dad, MGK's grandfather, when he was just nine years old.

"The story that was always told to me was that their dad dropped the gun, and his head essentially blew off," he first said, and that it "all happened in the room with my dad at nine years old."

Both his father and his grandmother were tried for the murder, though he maintained that they were subsequently "both acquitted."

Machine Gun Kelly visits "Hoppus On Music" at fuse Studios on March 20, 2012 in New York City© Getty
The rapper, pictured above in 2012, broke into the scene in 2007

MGK went on to explain how growing up, he would often "get so mad" at his dad because he was "freak out" if he heard a "loud noise" or "boom," however he has since grown to better understand him.

He shared: "I would be like, 'You're supposed to be a man, dude. Why are you acting like this?' and it just made me hate him," however added: "Then, you sit there, and you think about a kid who was on trial at nine years old for the murder of his father."

Casie Colson Baker and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California© Getty
He's a proud dad to 15-year-old Casie

"In my situation with my father, he was so tormented from some of the most insane [expletive] that I can imagine a kid can go through that he had to figure it out, but with almost every possible bad circumstance going against him, too," he further reflected.

Machine Gun Kelly and Casie Colson Baker are seen front row at the Dolce&Gabbana Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week menswear spring/summer 2024 on June 17, 2023 in Milan, Italy© Getty
MGK and Casie at a fashion show last summer

He also noted: "We think that they know everything because we grew up looking up at them. But we're all just lost and trying to figure it out."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)© Getty
He and Megan have been together since 2022

Before his dad's passing, MGK made sure to address his family's complicated history, and he lastly shared: "I had a very interesting talk with him on his deathbed about that moment."

MGK was born in 1990 in Houston, Texas to parents who were Christian missionaries, and he spent his childhood living around the world, including in countries such as Egypt, Kenya, Germany, before settling down in Denver and later Cleveland with his dad, after his mom left.

