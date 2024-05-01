Megan Fox shares how she deals with 'acne prone' skin and scars in fresh-faced selfie

Megan Fox recently took to Instagram to unveil her secret for maintaining a flawless complexion—a $49.95 Sonic Thermo Facial Brush from GESKE.

At 37, Megan shared her beauty regime through captivating bathroom selfies, revealing the advanced beauty tech tool that assists in achieving smooth, clean skin while removing makeup, dead skin, and blackheads.

"My skin is dry, sensitive and acne-prone with scars," she candidly captioned her post. "I own a lot of beauty devices (probably all of them) but the sonic thermo facial brush from @geske.beauty.tech is my favorite tool to keep my pores clean."

The mother of three appeared incredibly youthful in the photos, showing no signs of aging. She also gave a glimpse of another tool, a Sonic Facial Roller priced at $40, poised next to her facial brush in the shower.

This device, equipped with SmartSonic Pulsation technology, promises to help smooth and tighten the skin. Megan’s post quickly amassed over 487,000 likes, highlighting her influence and the keen interest of her followers in her skincare recommendations.

In her Instagram Story, Megan noted she was not wearing "any foundation" in one of the pictures, just "concealer and cream blush."

Despite her previous struggles with acne scarring, her skin looked immaculate, reflecting her rigorous skincare routine.

Megan Fox’s beauty secrets

Megan has always been transparent about her lifestyle choices contributing to her skin health.

"I don’t ever drink, I don’t ever smoke, I'm like a monk, I don’t ever sleep in my makeup, and because I’m prone to acne scarring I would NEVER pop my own pimples, I’m so strict," she shared in a 2022 interview with Glamour.

Over the years, Megan has openly discussed her cosmetic procedures, including Botox, dermal fillers, and a rhinoplasty in her early 20s.

However, she has consistently denied having more extensive cosmetic surgery, such as a facelift or buccal fat removal.

Despite the public speculation and the pressure of Hollywood's beauty standards, Megan plans on embracing more procedures like a facelift in the future but remains committed to authenticity.

Recently, Megan faced scrutiny over her appearance, with some fans claiming she looked 'unrecognizable' in a makeup-free snap, drawing comparisons to celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Love Is Blind star Chelsea Blackwell.

Comments ranged from surprise to criticism, highlighting the intense public focus on her appearance. "You look like Chelsea from love is blind. I don’t know why you copied her style," one comment read, while another user mistook her for Kim Kardashian.

Amidst her personal revelations, Megan also shared insights into her turbulent relationship with ex-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

The couple, who began dating in 2020 and got engaged in 2022, have been living apart as they navigate through their relationship challenges.

Megan, residing in her Malibu home, remains reflective about the public's fascination with her romantic life. In a poignant discussion on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she expressed her evolving perspective on privacy and relationships.

"I think that what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption," she stated, emphasizing a profound connection with Kelly regardless of their future together. "I will always be connected to him somehow," she affirmed.

