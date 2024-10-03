Megan Fox's grueling diet and fitness routine isn't for the faint-hearted

Megan Fox may have had a helping hand to enhance the size of her breasts and change the shape of her nose – but her incredible physique is all down to her hard work and discipline.

The 38-year-old actress is "super strict" with her diet and fitness routine and won't put anything into her body that isn't "gluten-free and organic", including alcohol.

"I'm always completely sober," she told Glamour UK in 2022.

"I don't even drink a glass of wine. I don't ever smoke. I don't drink coffee. I'm super strict with my diet and I never deviate."

Like many Hollywood stars, Megan has been whipped into shape by personal trainer, Harley Pasternak, who previously shared an insight into how Megan maintains her toned and slender figure.

Diet

Megan has always been conscious of what she puts in her body and following the birth of her second child in 2014, she followed a very disciplined diet to help her get back in shape.

"I cut out all bread and those sort of carbohydrates. No crackers, no pretzels, no chips. Nothing unhealthy," she told E! News at the time. "The worst thing I put in my body is coffee, once a day."

Megan hasn't completely turned her back on carbs, however. "She eats carbs. She just eats the right carbs," Harley previously told Us Weekly.

"She has a low-sugar diet. It's so sustainable, it's so moderate, she's not doing any zero this/zero that," he added.

Megan typically eats three meals and two snacks a day, according to Harley.

"She'll have protein, fiber, and a healthy fat every meal. She is living a low-sugar lifestyle, definitely… She has definitely buckled down and she is amazing," he said.

One of Megan's go-to foods of choice is salmon. "She will have salmon at least once a day," he told Glamour.

"She'll go have a bunch of salmon sashimi and she'll have a cucumber salad and miso soup and some edamame."

Her on-again-off-again partner, Machine Gun Kelly, also confirmed Megan's love of clean eating.

"She's probably ordering sushi," he told People in 2020 when discussing their go-to late night snacks. "She eats super healthy. Everything is gluten-free and organic on her menu."

Harley also shared that Megan has learned to prepare her own meals at home. "She's sticking to it, and she realized she doesn't have to make elaborate meals in the kitchen," the trainer previously told Us Weekly.

Sharing an example of her daily diet, he explained: "In the morning she'll do a smoothie or an egg white omelet with some avocado as healthy fats. And she'll have hummus and cut veggies as a snack and a salad with grilled chicken for lunch."

Exercise

Megan works out at least three days a week, two of which she pushes herself "really hard".

"I exercise really hard twice a week," she previously told E! News! "I do bursts of cardio with really heavy weights. Circuit training."

She also follows Harley's Five Factor workouts.

He explained to People: "They are five phases: a minimum five-minute cardio warm-up, a lower body sculpting exercise, an upper body toning exercise, then an abdominal sculpting exercise, and finally, a five-minute cool down."