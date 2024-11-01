Andy Murray shares incredible Halloween transformation from family home

Tennis fans are used to seeing Andy Murray as a fierce competitor on the court, but this Halloween, he showed off a look they'll never forget.

In a move that's taken social media by storm, the 37-year-old went full "creepy clown" dad, leaning into his fun side with a spooky twist, a far cry from his usual athletic image.

© Instagram Andy Murray as you've never seen him before

Sharing a series of snaps on Instagram, the doting father was dressed head-to-toe as a circus clown, complete with haunting makeup and a colourful frizzy wig for the Halloween festivities.

"Hope you are all enjoying Halloween [pumpkin emoji] as much as me #clown #halloween," he wrote in the caption.

The post received a flurry of messages from fans, with one writing: "It is absolutely impossible not to love this man." Another said: "Andy Murray is my spirit animal." A third joked: "You've gone to a deep, dark place since retirement, Andy."

© Instagram The tennis star shocked with his unbelievable transformation

Even his mum, Judy Murray, joined in on the fun, commenting: "This is what happens when you have too much time on your hands."

The star, who won the Wimbledon men's singles titles in 2013 and 2016, bid an emotional farewell to his career this year, officially retiring from professional tennis after his final appearance at the Paris Olympic Games.

© Instagram Andy with his son Teddy

Since retiring, Andy has kept his fans entertained on social media, sharing snippets of his life off the court. He and his wife Kim are dedicated parents to their four children - Sophia, eight, Edie, seven, Teddie, five, and Lola, three, giving glimpses of family life that fans have come to love.

During a chat with HELLO! this year, Andy opened up about his children's interest in tennis. "The oldest is just starting to get into tennis, but it's taken a while," he shared. "The others aren't that keen yet. I think it's hard when your dad plays tennis for a living.

"I hope they will want to play a bit more as they get older – there is no pressure from me, but I just hope they enjoy the game as much as I do. I would say my mum is the most patient teacher. She is brilliant at teaching kids, and they listen to her much more than to me."

On having the support of his family, Andy added: "I think my mum actually finds it quite stressful! And Kim. I don't think I'm that easy to watch all the time. No, really it's great having them supporting and I’m so grateful that they've spent so much time watching me over the years. Just knowing they are in the crowd gives me a huge boost."

© getty Andy and wife Kim have been together since 2005

The couple are also busy running their hotel in the Scottish Highlands, with Kim telling HELLO! in 2023 about how they balance family life and business: "I'm lucky to have support at home with looking after the children - my mum has been great. And then I try to do as many calls and meetings as I can when they are at school.

"Somehow we've been able to manage okay and because the children are excited about going up there, I think they've understood why I've been so busy."