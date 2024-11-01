Maya Jama looks almost unrecognisable in waist-cinching costume for iconic Halloween party - see celebrity guests

Halloween means two things for Maya Jama: a killer costume and an epic party.

The Love Island host, 30, looked almost unrecognisable on Thursday night as she transformed into a Beetlejuice-inspired character for her annual Halloween bash at London’s ElectroWerkz.

"Beetlejuice’s Unruly Niece. Happy Halloweeeeen. SO EXCITED FOR TONIGHT," she wrote ahead of her big night.

Maya did not scrimp on the details of her spooky look, donning a hip-length green wig styled in tight ringlets and a waist-cinching blazer dress with the character's iconic black-and-white pinstripes.

© Dave Benett Maya looked so fabulous for her annual bash

The blazer minidress also featured a dramatically cinched waist and striking panels on the shoulders. For the rest of her ensemble, Maya covered her thighs in silver body paint and added matching knee-high pinstripe socks—a perfect match for her killer heels.

As for her makeup, the presenter opted for a ghostly white base and dark, smoky eyes, complete with green lipstick and eerie white contact lenses. Maya completed her look with colossal coffin-shaped nails in the same pinstripe pattern.

© Dave Benett The Love Island presenter transformed into a Beetlejuice-inspired look

Friends and fans rushed in with comments on her spellbinding transformation. "AMAZING—take a photo in your living room, you will match! xxxxx," interior designer Kelly Hoppen wrote. "Omg, I’M OBSESSED," Maura Higgins replied.

Maya was joined by a slew of famous faces, including Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount, Jade Thirlwall, and Sex Education star Asa Butterfield.

Keep scrolling to see the best looks from the night!

1/ 5 © Dave Benett Lucien Laviscount The Emily In Paris star was barely recognisable in his spooky outfit.

2/ 5 Jade Thirlwall Jade Thirwall looked adorable in her Toy Story -inspired look.

3/ 5 © Dave Benett Asa Butterfield The Sex Education actor beamed for the camera in his aviator ensemble.

4/ 5 © Dave Benett Aitch The rapper channelled his inner pop star and dressed as Liam Gallagher.