Jennifer Garner brings back iconic 13 Going On 30 dress in latest photos

Jennifer Garner returned to her roots with the sweetest costume for Halloween this year, looking younger than ever in the throwback outfit.

In an Instagram video, the 52-year-old donned the iconic colorful striped dress from 13 Going On 30, her smash hit 2004 rom-com.

In the film, Jennifer played the sweet teen Jenna Rink, who longs to be "thirty, flirty and thriving"; she gets her wish, when she wakes up the next day as a high-flying 30-year-old.

The dress had blue straps, a green bodice, and a colorful skirt in diagonal stripes, just like a rainbow candy.

Jennifer paired the look with her character's butterfly necklace and swapped Jenna's heels for comfortable pink sneakers and long white socks.

In the film, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, Jenna gets ready for a work party to the tune of Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody", which Jennifer recreated in the video.

© Instagram Jennifer donned her iconic dress for Halloween this year

She captioned the post, "Happy 20th Halloween, Jenna Rink", in a sweet tribute to her iconic role.

The beloved film also starred Mark Ruffalo and Judy Greer; the actors reunited earlier this year to pay tribute to 13 Going On 30 and sweetly thanked their fans in the process.

"To every person who has loved this movie along with us: Thank You," they shared on social media. "We see you, we appreciate you, and we love you back. Forever thirty, flirty and thriving!"

© Dimitrios Kambouris Jennifer starred alongside Mark Ruffalo in the film

Every millennial can immediately recognize the iconic dress for its bold colors and youthful style; the film's costume designer, Susie DeSanto, spoke to People in April about its enduring impact on pop culture.

"The dress really wasn't premeditated," she said. "Culture took the dress and went with it. The reason I think people fall in love with it is because of Jen."

"I think anybody else in that role, it would've just been a cute movie, but I think right then she was the exact right person with the right energy and ability to tap into her youthfulness."

© Getty Images Jen posted the throwback to Instagram

Unfortunately, Susie said the dress is no more: "We were based in Los Angeles. Her dress went into a warehouse, and I sadly think it's in a landfill somewhere. Who knows where it is?"

Jennifer is definitely thriving, twenty years on from the film's release; engagement rumors were rife on Saturday when she was spotted driving around with some new hardware.

The mother of three sported a gold band with a large turquoise stone on her left ring finger, prompting fans to believe she may be engaged to her longtime boyfriend, businessman John Miller.

© Getty Images Jennifer and Ben were married until 2018

After Jennifer and her former husband, Ben Affleck, separated in 2015, she was linked to her new beau in 2018, although they are a notoriously private couple.

Ben and Jennifer share three children: Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.