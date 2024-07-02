Andy Murray on juggling being a dad of 4 and his strict '4,000 calories' a day tennis diet

Andy Murray may be used to having a rigorous training regime and exceptional endurance on the court, but it seems his nutritional choices also play a crucial role in maintaining his physical health and performance.

The 37-year-old, who has just pulled out of the Wimbledon singles draw, has given fans an insight into his early morning routine with his wife Kim and their four children. Despite not playing any singles matches, Andy is still expected to compete alongside brother Jamie in the doubles this week before representing Team GB at the Olympics.

From his sleeping pattern and revitalising breakfast to the quality time he spends with his children, the two-time Wimbledon champion has revealed the extent of his preparation for the tennis tournament both on and off the court with help from collagen brand Vital Proteins.

Take a look at Andy's dedicated morning routine…

7am - wake-up

It's a relatively early start for Andy. "I usually train in the morning wherever I am, so I get up fairly early, around 7am," he explained. "I'm a pretty good sleeper, usually getting eight hours a night, and I don't get too affected by jet lag, so getting out of bed isn’t normally a problem.

"At the moment, I'm reading Harry Potter before bed - my daughter's recommendation. We usually watch a bit of Netflix in the evening too. I used to scroll through my phone but reading definitely helps me switch off better."

© Vital Proteins Andy Murray has opened up about his morning routine

7.15am - breakfast

The dad-of-four, who is rumoured to be retiring this summer, consumes at least "4,000 calories a day". He said: "Having a good breakfast is important, especially as I'm training or competing most days; I need to consume at least 4,000 calories a day.

"I'll usually start off with a smoothie which I make myself, and some fruit. I'll then make a bagel with mashed banana or egg, and finish with a yoghurt.

"I also started drinking coffee a couple of years ago and I've become quite a coffee fanatic. I usually have a cup in the morning before training with an added scoop of collagen."

7.45am - dad duties

Despite his intense training regime, Andy is very much a hands-on father to his four children; Sophia, eight, Edie, six, Teddie, four, and Lola, three.

After breakfast, the sports star does the school drop – the time he relishes with them when he's not on tour. "If I'm at home my routine is pretty chaotic," he revealed.

"I'm often the one that makes breakfast for the children and sometimes that means four different breakfasts as they all like different things. It’s a bit like a breakfast buffet!

© Vital Proteins The tennis player can consume 4000 calories daily during training

"I like to drop the children to school if I'm at home – I'm still away so much of the time, and even if I'm at home, I don't get back home until late, so it's the best opportunity for me to spend time with them all. The grass court season gives me a bit more time at home as we don't start on court until later, so it's nice to be able to spend that quality time with my family."

When it comes to being away, Andy will "usually eat breakfast with my team in the hotel". He added: "We chat about the plan for the week. It's a good time for everyone to run through ideas and the schedule."

9am - physio

Training tends to happen either on court or in the gym. "I meet two hours before I’m due on court and get some treatment from my physio Shane who has been with me for a while now and knows how to look after my body," Andy noted.

© getty Andy and his wife Kim have four children together

"I then warm up in the gym and on court, and this usually takes about 30-45 mins and I do this before I start hitting any balls."

Once Andy has carried out all of his typical morning activities, it's time for his training regime as he prepares to compete.

11am - training begins

Some of Andy's workout schedules include speed and mobility exercises such as footwork drills and using elastic bungee chords.

"I'm doing a lot of speed and mobility exercises at the moment – we're doing a lot of footwork drills right now because it's so important on the grass," he added. "It also helps with my focus and anticipation before matches."

The sports star continued: "We are using elastic bungee chords too to help load my movement around the baseline and in reaction to drop shots on the grass.

"I'm trying to spend as much time as I can playing points on the grass, because there is so little time to adjust from the clay. We only get a couple of weeks between surfaces and that can have an impact on your body."

After all the exercise, Andy opts for a hot shower over an ice bath. "I don't tend to have ice baths unless it's after matches, so I usually have a hot shower after training and then back home to recover for the next session," he explained.