Liam Payne's body to be flown back to the UK after delay - report

Liam Payne's body is due to be flown home to the UK in the coming days, according to reports.

The former One Direction star tragically died on 16 October after he fell from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

© Getty Images The former One Direction star tragically passed away in Buenos Aires, Argentina

A post-mortem report said he died of multiple traumas and "internal and external haemorrhage". Meanwhile, early toxicology reports revealed multiple substances in his system, including traces of several drugs such as 'pink cocaine'.

Police sources say the local prosecutor's office has now given permission to release Liam's body to his father, Geoff Payne, ABC News reports.

© Shutterstock Liam posing with his One Direction bandmates

Geoff first flew out to Argentina two days after his son's shock death. He attended a fan vigil at the hotel entrance which had been decorated with touching tributes in the form of candles, flowers and photos.

The repatriation of Liam's body was initially delayed in October due to further toxicology reports which needed to be completed.

© Nti Media Ltd/Shutterstock The singer with his parents Geoff and Karen

At the time, a representative of the Public Prosecutor's Office informed Liam's father that the results of the toxicology and histopathological report, complementary to the post-mortem, would be necessary to decide on the release of his son's body.

News of Liam's death sent shockwaves around the globe and prompted an outpouring of emotional tributes.

Liam Payne's rise to fame and career timeline © NBC 2008: Liam auditions for The X-Factor at 14 years old and is told to come back in two years by Simon Cowell.

Liam auditions for The X-Factor at 14 years old and is told to come back in two years by Simon Cowell. 2010: Liam returns to The X-Factor auditions and is placed in a group with Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles, forming One Direction. The band place third in the competition.

Liam returns to The X-Factor auditions and is placed in a group with Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles, forming One Direction. The band place third in the competition. September 2011: One Direction's debut single, 'What Makes You Beautiful' goes to number one in the UK and around the world. Since then, the band have had 14 top ten hits in the UK and four number-one albums on the Billboard 200.

One Direction's debut single, 'What Makes You Beautiful' goes to number one in the UK and around the world. Since then, the band have had 14 top ten hits in the UK and four number-one albums on the Billboard 200. December 2011: Liam embarks on his first world tour with One Direction.

Liam embarks on his first world tour with One Direction. November 2012: One Direction releases their second album, Take Me Home.

One Direction releases their second album, Take Me Home. August 2013: The band's documentary film One Direction: This Is Us, hit the big screen, with thousands of fans supporting the film at its premiere in London's Leicester Square.

The band's documentary film One Direction: This Is Us, hit the big screen, with thousands of fans supporting the film at its premiere in London's Leicester Square. November 2013: One Direction releases their third album, Midnight Memories.

One Direction releases their third album, Midnight Memories. December 2016: One Direction announce their indefinite hiatus.

One Direction announce their indefinite hiatus. May 2017: Liam releases his debut single, 'Strip That Down', in May.

Liam releases his debut single, 'Strip That Down', in May. December 2019: Liam releases his first and only album, LP1, which reaches the top 20 in the UK.

Liam releases his first and only album, LP1, which reaches the top 20 in the UK. March 2023: Liam releases a comeback single, 'Teardrops'.

Liam releases a comeback single, 'Teardrops'. October 2023: Reports that Liam's second studio album has been put on hold.

Among those paying tribute to the star following his death were his fellow bandmates Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Harry Styles, as well as his former partner Cheryl, who is the mother of Liam's seven-year-old son, Bear.

Shortly after his death, Liam's family released a joint statement which read: "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts, and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.

"We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."

Also paying tribute was singer Perrie Edwards who dated Zayn between 2012 and 2015.

© Getty Images Perrie Edwards dated One Direction star Zayn

During an appearance on Fearne Cotton's Happy Place podcast, the singer said: "I think it just feels weird. It's just so sad and heartbreaking and my heart hurts for his family and friends, Cheryl, his little boy."

She went on to say: "It's devastating. I can't imagine how they must be feeling now. I didn't think it was real when I read it, it's in the air and everyone can feel it."