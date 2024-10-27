Céline Dion supported by sons as she makes tearful appearance at Adele concert

Céline Dion had quite the emotional night out over the weekend, and she had her sons by her side.

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer has spent the last few years relatively out of the spotlight and not performing, as she grappled with her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis, a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms.

Earlier this year, she made her big, long-awaited comeback at the Paris Olympics, with a tear-jerking performance at the opening ceremony, and though she hasn't announced plans to return to the stage once more just yet, she did just have quite the emotional concert appearance.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Celine Dion is glowing as she makes rare appearance on stage in Las Vegas

On Saturday, October 26, Céline stepped out in Las Vegas with some of her three sons — René-Charles, 23, and twins Eddy and Nelson, who just turned 14 — as she had a highly-coveted ticket for Adele's residency at the Colosseum Theater at Caesar's Palace, which was originally built for Céline's own record-breaking residency.

In videos shared on social media, the Grammy winner is seen enjoying the concert from a closed-off section, and Adele is singing her 2015 song "When We Were Young," when she notices Céline and approaches her.

The "Rolling in the Deep" singer was quickly brought to tears as the two embraced, and once she continued singing, Céline was also seen wiping tears away as one of sons comforted her.

© Getty Céline and Adele in 2017

As soon clips of the moment went viral, fans were endeared, and wrote on social media: "This is just so pure and emotional to watch… Adele and Céline are such a moment," and: "Wow, Céline is weeping. I love seeing gratitude on celebrities. What a moment," as well as: "A beautiful reminder of the mutual respect and admiration between music icons."

MORE: Celine Dion's twins turn 14 — their transformation in photos

MORE: Celine Dion chokes up in honest new video message: 'I'm crying again'

Prior to the concert, Céline also made another surprise appearance over in Los Angeles, on October 23, to present the City of Hope 2024 Spirit of Life Award to Jay Marciano, the Chairman and CEO of AEG Presents, the live-entertainment division of the Los Angeles-based Anschutz Entertainment Group.

© Getty She also recently stepped out in Los Angeles MFEI Spirit Of Life award

For the event, she dazzled in a strapless, black leather dress with an oversized bow paired with a mesh rhinestone turtleneck and black blazer; Céline has often been styled by Law Roach, who is famous for also being Zendaya's stylist.

MORE: Celine Dion looks better than ever in surprise comeback that leaves fans with questions

© Handout The singer performed for the first time in over four years at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony

Her team later took to Instagram and shared photos of the event, and wrote: "Extraordinary company gathered there in support of the acceleration of cancer research and treatment. You can learn more about the cause on @cityofhope."

MORE: Celine Dion's son René-Charles fights back tears in private moment

© Getty She shares three sons with her late husband René Angélil

Céline herself said of the special night: "It was my honor to share the stage with the guest of honor, Jay Marciano, and the likes of my dear friend @eltonjohn for a truly unforgettable evening."

"City of Hope is a phenomenal cancer research organization and to be a part of such an inspiring night touched my heart deeply," she added, and concluded: "I'm so grateful to have been invited. Together, we can make a difference."