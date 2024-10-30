Ray Liotta's daughter Karsen Liotta engaged

Late actor Ray Liotta's daughter Karsen celebrated her engagement to her adoring partner, Justin Dwayne Hall, after a Sunday proposal in front of family.

The 25-year-old, who is the Goodfellas actor's only child, announced the happy news via an Instagram post with a series of pictures from the day, simply captioned with a champagne emoji.

The couple looked loved up in the snaps, with Karsen wearing a strapless white gown with a thigh split, paired with white heels and her long, brunette hair falling down her back.

Her new fiancé, who acted in 2012's Django Unchained, wore a black suit with a white button-down shirt underneath for the occasion.

The pair were first linked at New York Fashion Week in September 2023 and vacationed together in Turks and Caicos in March.

Ever the supportive partner, Justin accompanied Karsen to the premiere of her father's final film, 1992, in August this year.

The 67-year-old sadly passed away in May 2022 due to acute heart failure and pulmonary edema; he was filming in the Dominican Republic at the time, away from his family.

Never one to slow down in life, three of Ray's films have been released posthumously: Dangerous Waters, which he was filming at the time of his death, Cocaine Bear, and Fool's Paradise.

Ray welcomed Karsen in December 1998 with his wife, Michelle; the couple sadly divorced in 2004.

Karsen, who is an actress in her own right, has continued her father's legacy by speaking about him any chance she gets; she told People

She continued: "I don't sit around and talk about him, but if somebody asks me a question, I'll answer." Karsen explained that she liked to watch his old films to feel closer to her father.

"I do that fairly often, but seeing old pictures of us, talking about him, thinking about him. There's only so much I can do. Even just reminiscing and laughing about certain jokes we had and things like that," she said.

The Hubie Halloween actress also honored her father by accepting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023; she made a moving speech at the event, expressing how touched she was at receiving his award.

"I couldn't be more proud of him," she said. "He was a one-of-a-kind actor, and the best friend, brother and father anyone could have asked for. I lucked out with you."

"If you have a Ray in your life, you're lucky. I love you so much. Thank you for your work and the imprint you left on me and all of those who love you. Everyone deserves a Ray in their life."

Also in attendance at the ceremony was Jacy Nittolo, who was Ray's fiancée at the time of his death.