Dame Maggie Smith laid to rest in 'beautiful goodbye' at intimate funeral

Dame Maggie Smith was laid to rest on Monday in an intimate funeral held in southwest London.

The legendary actress passed away in hospital on 27 September aged 89. The sad news was announced by her sons Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens who revealed that she was "with friends and family" until the end.

© Getty Images Dame Maggie Smith passed away aged 89

Maggie's career spanned an impressive six decades. She was best known for her role as Professor McGonagall in Harry Potter, and as the Dowager Countess in period drama, Downton Abbey.

The star's incredible life and career was celebrated at Mortlake Crematorium in Richmond, London, with the ceremony featuring hymns and eulogies.

"Such a beautiful goodbye to Maggie Smith today," one mourner said, via MailOnline. "It was warm and funny and full of love and brilliant eulogies, with the best hymns [being] belted out by all. It was poignant but not sad because hers was a life so richly lived."

© Getty Images British actress Maggie Smith on the set of Spielberg's film Hook, on 1 January 1991 in Los Angeles

The order of service featured a poignant tribute to the late actress in the form of two touching photographs. The front page featured a throwback image of Dame Maggie in her youth, while the reverse page included a more recent snapshot of Maggie beaming for the camera in a smart outfit.

The memorial card read 'In loving memory of Dame Margaret Natalie Smith.'

Maggie's sons announced her heartbreaking death in an emotional statement issued via their publicist. It read: "It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith.

© Shutterstock Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley and Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Talbot

"She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September.

"An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.

© Getty Images English actress Maggie Smith with her two children, Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens in 1971

"We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

WATCH: Dame Maggie Smith dies aged 89

Aside from starring in Harry Potter and Downton Abbey, Maggie also appeared in the likes of A Room With a View, The Lady in the Van and California Suite.

Maggie married actor Robert Stephens in 1967. They welcomed their two sons – Chris and Toby – before later divorcing in 1974. In 1975, shortly after her divorce from Stephens, the actress married playwright and screenwriter Beverley Cross. The couple remained together until Beverley's death in 1998, after 23 years of marriage.

© Getty Images Maggie Smith with her husband, actor Robert Stephens in 1973

After her death was announced, tributes poured in from around the globe. In a statement, King Charles and Queen Camilla said: "My wife and I were deeply saddened to learn of the death of Dame Maggie Smith. As the curtain comes down on a national treasure, we join all those around the world in remembering with the fondest admiration and affection her many great performances, and her warmth and wit that shone through both on and off the stage."

© Getty Images The actress later married playwright Beverley Cross

Elsewhere, Hugh Bonneville said: "She was a true legend of her generation and thankfully will live on in so many magnificent screen performances," while broadcaster Gyles Brandreth said: "She was a truly great actress, 'one of the greats' & simply the best company: wise, witty, waspish, wonderful. One of a kind in every way & consequently irreplaceable."