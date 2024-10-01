Downton Abbey stars' sweetest stories about the late Maggie Smith

Hugh Bonneville penned a first-person piece for Literary Hub in 2022, in which he reflected on his time with Maggie.

"I was as intimidated and intrigued by her on my last day of shooting with her as I was on my first," he noted.

"Her reputation preceded her, of course. A living legend. Famously waspish, razor-sharp intelligence and utterly instinctive comic timing, with the ability to turn to pathos and even to deep emotion in a heartbeat.

For Hugh, it was the day they filmed Violet Crawley's death that stands out in his memory.

"The kaleidoscope of all these memories flickered across my mind as the Dowager Countess took in first her cousin, played by Imelda Staunton, then her grandchildren (Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael) and then, as she turned her head towards me, her screen son, she did something I don't think she had done in the entire series," he said.

"For the first time in the decade and more that she had played my mother, Maggie Smith reached out, took my hand in hers and gave it a gentle squeeze. From then on, no acting required."