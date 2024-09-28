Dame Maggie Smith's most iconic fashion moments ever

On September 28, the film world lost an icon.

Dame Maggie Smith was a cultural force. The actress had a profound impact on stage and screen over a career spanning more than six decades. Renowned for her versatility, she played a wide range of characters, from Shakespearean roles to iconic film parts like Professor McGonagall in Harry Potter and the Dowager Countess in Downton Abbey.

Her sharp wit, commanding presence, and ability to bring depth to her characters made her one of Britain's most celebrated actresses.

With a host of accolades under her belt, including Academy Awards, Tony Awards, and BAFTAs, she cemented her legacy as a titan of both British and international acting.

© Loewe Dame Maggie Smith for Loewe's Spring/Summer 2024 precollection shot by Juergen Teller

The Ilford-native also left her mark on the fashion industry. Whether decked out in splendid costumes for onscreen appearances or 1960s West End spectacles, Loewe campaigns and more, the actress knew exactly how to leave an indelible mark on an audience via her clothing.

In honour of Dame Maggie and her achievements, we look back at her best fashion moments.

Dame Maggie Smith's best fashion moments ever:

© Mirrorpix Lavish Leopard Print In 1964, Dame Maggie was pictured on a train station platform as she waited for a train from London to Newcastle upon Tyne to rehearse with Sir Laurence Olivier for the National Theatre's production of Othello.

The actress wrapped up warm in a striking leopard print coat, paired with tights and buttery leather accessories.





© Archive Photos Befurred Robe During a scene from the 1972 film Travels With My Aunt, Dame Maggie slipped into a longline sheer robe complete with opulent fur trims.

© Ron Galella Jacquard Jacket While attending the 1970 National Theatre opening honouring Laurence Olivier in California, the British icon wore a decadent jacquard jacket complete with a matching skirt and a paisley print.

© Mirrorpix Silk Snake Print Never one to shy away from an avant-garde fashion moment, Dame Maggie paired a silky, snake print sash around an ivory satin shirt back in 1970.

© Silver Screen Collection The Skinny Scarf A true relic of Hollywood style, Maggie's silk scarf made for a highly elegant onscreen look. This costume came courtesy of the actress' character Jean Brodie in a classroom scene from The Prime Of Miss Jean Brodie, directed by Ronald Neame in 1969.

© Mirrorpix One Shoulder Mini In November 1960, the Harry Potter icon starred in a new play called Strip The Willow at the Newcastle Theatre. Pictured during a poker scene, Maggie sported a one shoulder dress featuring a mini silhouette and bow detailing.

© Hulton Archive Plaid Set During the Sixties, Maggie starred alongside George Nader in the Ealing Studios film Nowhere To Go. During once scene, the actress wore a plaid co-ord layered over a black high neck, making for the perfect retro look.

