Adele feels ‘genuinely sad’ as she closes emotional chapter

After two unforgettable years, Adele is preparing to bid farewell to her Las Vegas residency, and the moment is a deeply emotional one for the British superstar.

With just a few shows left, the Hello singer shared her feelings with fans, admitting that she’s struggling to let go of this extraordinary chapter in her life.

On Sunday, Nov. 3, Adele, 36, addressed her audience at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, where she’s been performing her residency since November 2022.

"This really is the beginning of the end," she revealed. "There are no other f---ing shows. I’m not going to be like, ‘Surprise!’ This is the end." Her words struck a chord with fans, who could sense her bittersweet farewell and the weight of the moment.

The Easy On Me artist confessed that she was "genuinely sad" that her residency run was nearing its conclusion, adding, "This show has been my best friend throughout all of that." For Adele, the residency has been more than a series of performances—it has provided her with a sense of stability, growth, and healing over the last two years.

© Getty The star's two-year Las Vegas residency is coming to an end

Reflecting on the transformative power of her time on stage, she shared a personal sentiment with her fans: "They say that if you want things and you are looking for things in life, you have to pay the universe, and then it pays you back tenfold. My life is a thousand times better. My life, not my career, not my music. I’m talking about my actual life."

This residency also brought Adele a heartwarming full-circle moment when one of her idols, Celine Dion, attended one of her shows. Performing at the Colosseum, a venue initially built for Celine's Las Vegas residency, was a dream for Adele.

© Getty Adele stunned in a navy slim-fitting dress for her onstage performance

She revealed that she keeps a picture of Celine near the stage and touches it for luck before each performance. Sharing her excitement with her fans, she wrote on X, "I have been performing in Celine Dion's room at the Colosseum for almost two years now. It was the only venue I wanted to play in Vegas because it was built for her… and she came to the show this weekend, and it was a surprise, and it was a MOMENT!!"

Celine, 56, reciprocated the love in a heartfelt message, expressing her admiration for Adele’s talent and strength.

© Getty Images Adele performs onstage

"Adele, we are so grateful to you for welcoming me and my family back to the Colosseum for your amazing show! Your performance was spectacular, your production was so beautiful. We loved seeing you and hearing you sing… it was such an emotional night for us all," Celine shared.

She even wished Adele well for her upcoming break, writing, “I wish for all your dreams to come true, for you to be doing what you want to do, for taking a little break. You’re in a class by yourself… and you deserve all the best! Thank you forever, Adele.”

As Adele looks ahead, the end of her residency marks a significant turning point. Back in September, she hinted to her fans that she’d be taking a hiatus after the residency concludes. "I have 10 shows to do, but after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you dear in my heart," she announced, preparing her fans for the long-awaited break.