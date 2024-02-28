Adele makes difficult decision to postpone shows due to health battle

Adele has made the difficult decision to postpone the remaining ten shows of her Las Vegas residency, citing health concerns as the primary reason.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the 35-year-old singer expressed her sadness and the necessity of taking a break to prioritize her health.

"Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency," Adele shared, detailing her struggle with illness both at the end of her last performance leg and during her break. Despite her hopes to recover before the shows resumed, she found herself sick again, impacting her vocal cords severely.

Following her doctor's advice to prevent further damage to her voice, Adele announced, "And so on doctor's orders, I have no choice but to rest thoroughly."

© Getty Adele performs onstage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

The affected shows, scheduled between March 1 and March 30, are now postponed to a later date, leaving fans and the singer herself disappointed.

"I love you, I'll miss you like mad and I'm sorry for the inconvenience x," Adele concluded her message, promising more information for ticket holders soon.

© Getty Images Adele attends The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment

This announcement comes on the heels of Adele's previous cancellation in 2022, where she shared a tearful video explaining the delay of her highly-anticipated gigs due to time constraints, delivery delays, and COVID-19 impacting her crew.

"I'm so sorry but my show ain't ready," she admitted, emphasizing the challenges her team faced in meeting the show's high standards.

Titled Weekends with Adele, her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, started on November 18, 2023, marking a significant return to the stage for the British pop star.

© Kevin Mazur Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum

Fans have been overwhelmingly supportive in the comments of her announcement, expressing their understanding and well-wishes for her recovery.

"Grateful you are prioritizing your health! Love to you and yours!" one fan commented, echoing the sentiments of many who appreciate Adele's dedication to her health and vocal preservation.

© Instagram Adele has struggled with her health during her time in Las Vegas

This news also follows recent fan disappointment over the high ticket prices for her upcoming residency in Munich, Germany, in August, marking her first European performance since 2015.

With ticket prices ranging from $356 (£281) for the more affordable seats to $1,356 (£1,070) for prime stage-side spots, fans expressed their frustration over the cost of experiencing Adele's unparalleled talent live.

