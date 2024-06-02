Adele confronts offensive fan during interaction at latest Vegas show: 'Shut up, alright?'

Adele is one to tell it how it is when it comes to standing up for the rights of the causes she believes in, and during her ongoing Las Vegas residency Weekends with Adele, she's more candid than ever.

The singer, 36, kicked off Pride month on June 1 with the first of her concerts for Weekend 43 of the residency, and during a tense moment, let a concertgoer know that she didn't stand for any homophobia at her shows.

During the piano segment of the show, an attendee apparently shouted out "Pride sucks," which led the English songstress to directly address the fan and rebuke him for his homophobic stance.

In a video shared on X, she's seen saying: "Did you come to my [expletive] show and just say that Pride sucks? Are you [expletive] stupid? Don't be so [expletive] ridiculous. If you have nothing nice to say, shut up, alright?"

While clearly exasperated, she quickly turned her attention away from the offensive attendee as the audience snapped and cheered in approval and addressed the others in the audience.

Fans on social media were full of praise for the singer for so boldly shutting him down, leaving comments like: "Imagine ADELE saying this to you oh i would just disappear," and: "I love Adele for this! Why do people love to say cruel things like this? It's so uncalled for and disgusting," as well as: "Adele threw the first brick at stonewall."

After Covid-19 related delays pushed the start of the residency from January 2022 to November 2022, Weekends with Adele debuted to immense critical acclaim and has continued to attract praise for the singer's witty banter, stellar vocals, intimate crowd work, and now her candid stance.

Spanning 100 total shows, the residency is in its home stretch and will finally conclude on November 23, 2024, 50 weekends in the can, exactly two years after it first began.

The "Someone Like You" hitmaker has been outspoken in her support for the LGBTQ+ community since the beginning of her career, with many seeing her as a renowned gay icon.

During her July 2022 show at Hyde Park, she celebrated Pride by coming out to the audience and joking: "Happy Pride. I wore my hair out today to try and be a bit draggy."

Prior to the show, she borrowed a Pride flag from a pair of audience members in exchange for drink tokens and moving them out to the front row, PinkNews reported at the time, and then dedicated the show to the LGBTQ+ community.

She performed her hit "When We Were Young" as the screen behind her was intercut with visuals featuring the Pride colors, and she herself came draped in the flag on her black gown, motioning fondly to members of the crowd who waved rainbow flags as well.

Adele even had a tender moment when she addressed a fan waving a sign in the crowd. "There was a girl down there that I saw with a sign that said I'm the reason she's alive and that ain't true baby girl, you're the reason you’re alive, I'm so glad that you found comfort in my music."