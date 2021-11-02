Adele shows off Hollywood transformation in glamorous black dress Adele's CBS TV special will air on 14 November

Adele has done it again. The singer looked absolutely sensational in a video clip from her upcoming CBS TV special with Oprah Winfrey.

RELATED: Adele looks flawless in chic knit and bouncy blow-dry for new interview

In the video, published on MailOnline, Adele can be seen singing her hit song, Easy On Me, at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles during an intimate concert. The star can then be seen sitting down with the chat show host for an interview.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Adele leaves fans shocked as she plays brand new single ahead of release

The 33-year-old's dress is by Italian designer Schiaparelli, and features dramatic puff sleeves, a sparkling bodice and a mermaid-style hem.

MORE: The products Adele swears by for her perfect cat-eye eyeliner – and how to apply them

Adele's hair is styled in a glamorous up-do, complete with statement gold earrings and her signature winged eyeliner.

The TV special, Adele: One Night Only, will be airing on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday 14 November, and viewers are in for a treat!

Adele's CBS TV special will air on 14 November

The singer has certainly been bringing the glitz and glamour lately, and astounded onlookers in a head-to-toe leather outfit when she attended a basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Snagging courtside seats with her beau Rich Paul, Adele looked sensational in an all-leather outfit that seriously turned heads. Looking autumnal in brown, she pulled off the notoriously hard getup of leather trousers and a matching top, nude heels and gold jewellery.

She topped the ensemble off with a plush coat by Louis Vuitton and wore her luscious blonde locks in princess-like waves.

Adele looked incredible at the basketball game

The star knows how to keep it casual too, and in a video with Vogue magazine she could be seen sporting a black tracksuit by designer David Koma.

She added delicate bracelets and chunky gold hoop earrings to her look, unpacking groceries in her kitchen and giving various glimpses of her home as she chatted in the '73 Questions' clip.

DISCOVER: Adele looks out of this world in plunging regal gown for cover of VOGUE