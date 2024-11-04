Adele unveils unexpected hair transformation as she prepares for emotional farewell

Adele debuted a brand new hairdo for one of her final Las Vegas residency shows over the weekend.

Surprising fans with icy blonde locks, the Hello hit-maker emerged onstage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada in a futuristic ensemble.

WATCH: Adele kisses boyfriend Rich Paul

Her newly-lightened hairdo and sleek silver dress was an homage to Meryl Streep's character in Death Becomes Her – and the Oscar-winning actress just happened to be in the audience to witness it.

Kicking off weekend 47 of her long-running Vegas residency, Adele was in full glam as Madeline Ashton from Robert Zemeckis' 1992 classic, which also starred Goldie Hawn.

The singer, who typically favours sleek, figure-hugging black dresses for her live performances, dressed in a silver satin jacket with a waist-cinching belt and black flares.

A metallic choker and dramatic bauble earrings completed the look - perfection!

Adele was seen making her way through the crowd towards Streep, interrupting her rendition of ballad When We Were Young to tell The Devil Wears Prada icon, "I love you".

© Alamy The singer was channelling Meryl Streep in Death Becomes Her

Adele's upcoming break

Adele is set to bow out of her Vegas residency on November 23 after two years of performing in Sin City on the weekends.

The residency was scheduled to begin in January 2022, but she was forced to postpone the shows, blaming "delivery delays and COVID" for the new November 2022 start date

© Getty Adele has had a number of hair transformations over the years (pictured in 2012)

She also postponed 10 concerts in March 2024 due to illness, rescheduling them for October and November this year.

Unsurprisingly, tickets for the British star’s final shows will cost you a pretty penny, with resale prices starting at $1,200 and upwards of $5,000 depending on seats.

© Getty The star's two-year Las Vegas residency is coming to an end

During a gig in Munich earlier this year, Adele confirmed she would be taking a break from music for a while to focus on her personal life.

“I'm not the most comfortable performer, I know that, but I am very [expletive] good at it. And I have really enjoyed performing for nearly three years now, which is the longest I’ve ever done and probably the longest I will ever do," she told the crowd.

© Getty Images Adele confirmed she would be taking a break from music while performing in Munich

"After that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time and I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break... It has been amazing. I just need a rest."

The Easy On Me singer is engaged to sports agent Rich Paul and is a mother to son Angelo, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki.

DISCOVER: Everything Adele has said about having children with her 'husband' Rich Paul

She recently revealed her plans to turn their $58m Los Angeles home into a cat sanctuary for all the pets she plans to adopt. A woman after our own hearts!