Shirley Ballas splits from fiancé Danny Taylor after six years - report

Shirley Ballas has reportedly split from her fiancé Danny Taylor.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge has called time on her relationship with actor Danny, 51, after six years together, according to The Sun.

The couple began dating in 2019 before getting engaged two years later in 2021.

HELLO! has reached out to Shirley's representatives for comment.

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Shirley Ballas and Danny Taylor have reportedly split

The news comes after the pair called off their engagement as Shirley, 64, revealed she had "changed her mind" about marriage after going through two divorces.

Speaking on Alan Carr's 'Life's a Beach' podcast in January, the former professional dancer explained she had no plans to walk down the aisle again and spoke about a long-term relationship ending just days before she went on a cruise with her mother to Honolulu.

© Shutterstock Shirley said she will not get married again

"I was in a long-term relationship and he finished with me two days before I went on the cruise," Shirley said. "I just remember being in the Waikiki bar with my mother and I was whining and crying and she gave me a huge slap across my face… and said, 'You will not ruin my holiday, get over yourself. [Expletive] happens'. I think I was the most miserable on the biggest event that I had prepared for my mother."

She added: "Two marriages, an engagement, two long-term relationships later and I will not be getting married again. I’ve made the decision."

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Shirley and Danny began dating in 2019

Shirley and Danny's relationship began back in 2019 when they were both starring in the Christmas pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk at the Liverpool Empire.

Opening up about the early days of their romance during an appearance on Loose Women, Shirley previously revealed: "We met on panto as friends. It didn't really take off until March… for him. I fell in love way before... I think for me it was first sight.

WATCH: Shirley opens up about relationship with Danny in 2020

"He was going through a difficult time in his relationship. We did become friends and then probably in about February I said, 'I love you Danny' and he said, 'I know'. It took a while," she added.

Speaking to HELLO! in a previous interview, Shirley called Danny 'the one' as she shared an insight into their loving relationship. "I just love that man I just want to sit there all day and stare at him. He is 'The One'," she said. "We have a lot in common and we laugh all the time. He is part of the reason why I readjusted my life. Danny is just so magnificently special. I have met his parents and everybody likes each other. That’s a plus."