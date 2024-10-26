Inside Strictly Come Dancing's sizzling romances: celebs who fell for their pro partners

It's been over six years since Joe and Dianne first met during the 2018 series of the show, and they're still going strong today.

The YouTube star and Australian dancer made it all the way to the grand final in series 16 and just days later, confirmed their relationship in an Instagram post. Alongside a sweet snap of the lovebirds, Joe penned: "I may not have won the glitter ball, but I’ve won something a million times more special."

The couple bought their first home together in Sussex in 2021 and have since moved into a new house in Brighton.