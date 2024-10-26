Inside Strictly Come Dancing's sizzling romances: celebs who fell for their pro partners

Every year, without fail, there are rumours of sparks flying between Strictly Come Dancing professionals and their celebrity partners – and while in some cases there's no truth to the speculation, sometimes the couples' chemistry on the dancefloor turns into real-life romances.
Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell
It's been over six years since Joe and Dianne first met during the 2018 series of the show, and they're still going strong today.
The YouTube star and Australian dancer made it all the way to the grand final in series 16 and just days later, confirmed their relationship in an Instagram post. Alongside a sweet snap of the lovebirds, Joe penned: "I may not have won the glitter ball, but I’ve won something a million times more special."
The couple bought their first home together in Sussex in 2021 and have since moved into a new house in Brighton.
Georgia May Foote and Giovanni Pernice
When actress Georgia signed up for the 2015 series, she was in a relationship with her Coronation Street co-star Sean Ward – but that didn't stop Strictly fans from speculating about her chemistry with Giovanni.
After Georgia and Sean's relationship ended in December that year, she was seen kissing Giovanni during a New Year's trip to Disneyland Paris.
Sadly, their relationship wasn't meant to be and the couple went their separate ways in 2016. In a statement shared at the time, Georgia said: "It is with great sadness we have decided to split up. There is nobody else involved. Although it was not an easy decision to make, sometimes you realise that it is better to be friends and this is one of these times."
Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev
Rachel and Pasha met on the 2013 series of Strictly, and started dating shortly after she was eliminated from the programme. The Countdown star was previously married to ex-husband Jamie Gilbert for 16 months, having been together for nine years.
Rachel and Pascha tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2019 before going on to welcome two adorable children, Maven Aria, who was born in December 2019, and Noa, who arrived in November 2021.
Ben Cohen and Kristina Rihanoff
Ben and Kristina were paired together in the 2013 series, during which the rugby star was still married to his childhood sweetheart Abby Blayney, with whom he shares two children.
The following September, Ben and Abby announced their separation. It wasn't until July 2015 that Kristina and Ben went public with their romance, with both the sports star and Russian dancer maintaining that their relationship turned romantic when they were both single.
The pair went on to welcome a daughter Mila in July 2016 and in late 2022 revealed their engagement to HELLO!.
Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez
Gemma and Gorka might not have been partnered together on the 2017 series but that didn't stop sparks from flying between the pair backstage.
After confirming their romance in February 2018, the couple's relationship went from strength to strength and they've been engaged since 2021. The lovebirds are also doting parents to their two adorable children, five-year-old daughter Mia and one-year-old son Thiago.
Kara Tointon and Artem Chigvintsev
Kara and Artem began dating after being paired together for the 2010 series. They went on to win the competition and celebrated their victory with a passionate kiss on the dancefloor.
Almost four years later, following speculation that they had split, Kara confirmed that the pair had gone their separate ways. "We are not together," the actress told The Telegraph at the time. "We're fine, but we aren't a couple any more. The reason I haven't spoken about it is because I hate reading about myself in that way," she said.
Matt Di Angelo and Flavia Cacace
Pro dancer Flavia and EastEnders star Matt fell for each other after being partnered together during the 2007 series. Shortly after reaching the final together, Flavia split from fellow Strictly pro Vincent Simone before later confirming her romance with Matt. At the time, Flavia insisted that Matt was not responsible for her breakup with Simone.
Matt and Flavia were together for three years before calling it quits.
Jimi Mistry and Flavia Cacace
Flavia and Jimi fell for each other after dancing in the 2010 series. While they didn't make the final, the Italian dancer and Corrie actor did waltz away from the show as a couple and have been married since December 2013.
During the pandemic, the couple swapped their bungalow in Guildford for a seven-acre smallholding in Devon and haven't looked back.
Joe Calzaghe and Kristina Rihanoff
Kristina and Joe made it to week five of the 2009 series before being voted out. They got together shortly after the former professional boxer called time on his relationship with girlfriend of five years, Jo-Emma Larvin.
After four years, the pair went their separate ways in a mutual and amicable breakup. At the time, the pair said they had split after spending too much time apart due to work commitments.