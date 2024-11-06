Celebrities react to Donald Trump becoming president

Celebrities are reacting to Donald Trump's presidential win.

On November 6, the Republican candidate was officially declared President of the United States of America after winning the race against Kamala Harris.

Following the news, social media lit up with messages from stars both supporting Donald and expressing their upset at Kamala's loss.

Leading the messages was rapper Cardi B who posted a video before the final count.

"I'm really sad. I swear to god I'm really sad," she said amongst expletives, before applauding Kamala for her efforts.

© Getty Images Cardi B shared her dismay

"I just hope she knows no matter what happens tonight, millions of people are proud of her. Women around the world are proud of her. Women of colour are proud of her," she added on Snapchat.

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart, addressed the claims of sexual assault levied against the president: "I cannot fathom the feeling of the women who came forward about their sexual assault at the hands of Trump," she wrote. "Seeing millions of people vote for their abuser. My heart absolutely breaks for these women. I believe you, and I am so sorry."

© Jacopo Raule Lili was saddened by the news

Boxer and internet personality Jake Paul, endorsed Donald and called the Republican party's win "a massive step in the right direction to heal the major issues going on in the world currently."

Kelsey Grammer, Hulk Hogan, Elon Musk, Zachary Levi and podcaster Joe Rogan have been standing in Donald's corner throughout the race.

They reacted to the win with Joe writing on X: “WHOLE. LEE. [expletive],” and the Tesla CEO posted a photo of himself with a kitchen sink in the Oval Office. It was a callback to when he entered his new Twitter office.

“Let that sink in,” he wrote.

© Photo: Getty Images Bette weighed in early on the results

Bette Midler shared a quote from the late US journalist and satirist H. L. Mencken: “On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last, and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.”

Piers Morgan simply wrote: "I had a feeling," alongside a video of him predicting Donald's win.

Jamie Lee Curtis was quick to weigh in with a lengthy message that began: "So the results are in," she wrote. "Many will be celebrating, possibly even gloating over their victory. Many will be stunned and sad with the terrible feelings of the loss. That is the same result despite who wins because that's what America and democracy looks like. Has always looked like."

Jamie — who supported Kamala — added that while it "means a sure return to a more restrictive, some fear draconian time," "what it really means is that we wake up and fight."

She concluded: "Be gentle with people today. Be gentle with yourself today. Feel your feelings today but most of all.....Be an American today."