Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Celebrities react to Donald Trump's presidential triumph – Cardi B, Elon Musk, Jamie Lee Curtis and more
Subscribe
Celebrities react to Donald Trump's presidential triumph – Cardi B, Elon Musk, Jamie Lee Curtis and more
Former President Trump And Fellow Conservatives Address Annual CPAC Meeting© Getty Images

Celebrities react to Donald Trump becoming president

He officially won the White House during a tight race against Kamala Harris 

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
9 minutes ago
Share this:

Celebrities are reacting to Donald Trump's presidential win.

On November 6, the Republican candidate was officially declared President of the United States of America after winning the race against Kamala Harris

Following the news, social media lit up with messages from stars both supporting Donald and expressing their upset at Kamala's loss. 

WATCH: Donald Trump claims 'magnificent victory' in US election

Leading the messages was rapper Cardi B who posted a video before the final count.

"I'm really sad. I swear to god I'm really sad," she said amongst expletives, before applauding Kamala for her efforts. 

Cardi B and Offset attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images
Cardi B shared her dismay

"I just hope she knows no matter what happens tonight, millions of people are proud of her. Women around the world are proud of her. Women of colour are proud of her," she added on Snapchat.

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart, addressed the claims of sexual assault levied against the president: "I cannot fathom the feeling of the women who came forward about their sexual assault at the hands of Trump," she wrote. "Seeing millions of people vote for their abuser. My heart absolutely breaks for these women. I believe you, and I am so sorry."

Lili Reinhart on the Babygirl Red Carpet at Venice Film Festival © Jacopo Raule
Lili was saddened by the news

Boxer and internet personality Jake Paul, endorsed Donald and called the Republican party's win "a massive step in the right direction to heal the major issues going on in the world currently."

Kelsey Grammer, Hulk Hogan, Elon Musk, Zachary Levi and podcaster Joe Rogan have been standing in Donald's corner throughout the race. 

View post on X

They reacted to the win with Joe writing on X: “WHOLE. LEE. [expletive],” and the Tesla CEO posted a photo of himself with a kitchen sink in the Oval Office. It was a callback to when he entered his new Twitter office.  

“Let that sink in,” he wrote.  

bette midler© Photo: Getty Images
Bette weighed in early on the results

Bette Midler shared a quote from the late US journalist and satirist H. L. Mencken: “On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last, and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.”

View post on X

Piers Morgan simply wrote: "I had a feeling," alongside a video of him predicting Donald's win.

Jamie Lee Curtis was quick to weigh in with a lengthy message that began: "So the results are in," she wrote. "Many will be celebrating, possibly even gloating over their victory. Many will be stunned and sad with the terrible feelings of the loss. That is the same result despite who wins because that's what America and democracy looks like. Has always looked like."

Jamie — who supported Kamala — added that while it "means a sure return to a more restrictive, some fear draconian time," "what it really means is that we wake up and fight."

View post on Instagram
 

She concluded: "Be gentle with people today. Be gentle with yourself today. Feel your feelings today but most of all.....Be an American today."

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best celebrity coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More