Donald Trump congratulated by world leaders on presidential victory

Donald Trump is set to become the 47th US President of the United States as world leaders send congratulatory messages.

Before the official count was complete, the UK Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, said: "As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise."

Ukraine's President Volodomyr Zelenskyy said he was looking forward to "an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump's decisive leadership."

He added: "I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-US strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine."

French President Emmanuel Macron posted his congratulations to X with a message: "Congratulations President Donald Trump," he wrote. "Ready to work together as we have done for four years. With your convictions and with mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity."

Long-time Trump ally Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán wrote on social media: "The biggest comeback in US political history! Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on his enormous win. A much needed victory for the World!"

Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni wrote: "On behalf of myself and the Italian Government, my most sincere congratulations to the President-elect of the United States, Donald Trump.

"Italy and the United States are ‘sister’ nations, linked by an unshakable alliance, common values, and a historic friendship. It is a strategic bond, which I am sure we will now strengthen even further."