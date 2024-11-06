Skip to main contentSkip to footer
World leaders congratulate Donald Trump on presidential victory
Subscribe
World leaders congratulate Donald Trump on presidential victory
Donald Trump greets supporters during a campaign event at the Rocky Mount Event Center on October 30, 2024 in Rocky Mount© Chip Somodevilla

Donald Trump congratulated by world leaders on presidential victory

The race with Kamala Harris was close 

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Donald Trump is set to become the 47th US President of the United States as world leaders send congratulatory messages. 

Before the official count was complete, the UK Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, said: "As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise."

Ukraine's President Volodomyr Zelenskyy said he was looking forward to "an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump's decisive leadership."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Donald Trump shot at political rally

He added: "I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-US strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine."

View post on X

French President Emmanuel Macron posted his congratulations to X with a message: "Congratulations President Donald Trump," he wrote. "Ready to work together as we have done for four years. With your convictions and with mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity."

View post on X

Long-time Trump ally Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán wrote on social media: "The biggest comeback in US political history! Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on his enormous win. A much needed victory for the World!"

View post on X

Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni wrote: "On behalf of myself and the Italian Government, my most sincere congratulations to the President-elect of the United States, Donald Trump.

"Italy and the United States are ‘sister’ nations, linked by an unshakable alliance, common values, and a historic friendship. It is a strategic bond, which I am sure we will now strengthen even further."

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best celebrity coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More