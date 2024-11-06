Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Donald Trump declares victory in US presidential election
Subscribe
Donald Trump declares victory in US presidential election
Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at McCamish Pavilion on October 28, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia© Anna Moneymaker

Donald Trump declares victory in US presidential election

He says he will be the 47th President of the United States

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Donald Trump is being declared the President of the United States in the run against Kamala Harris

Ahead of the official announcement, Donald hailed Republican victory in the senate. Just before he began speaking in Florida, Fox News projected that he had won the election

He said he had won a “magnificent victory for the American people. America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate."

Donald Trump greets supporters during a campaign event at the Rocky Mount Event Center on October 30, 2024 in Rocky Mount© Chip Somodevilla
Donald Trump called victory before the official count

He promised to: "Help our country heal," and added: "We are going to make this country better than it has ever been.The dance before us will not be easy." 

Their Vice-President will be JD Vance and the President will be inaugurated on Monday January 20, 2025.

Donald Trump arrives to a Q&A with Pastor Paula White at the National Faith Advisory Summit on October 28, 2024 in Powder Springs, Georgia. © Anna Moneymaker
Donald declared victory in Florida

Trump's celebrity supporters included Hulk Hogan, who appeared at the Republican National Convention and ripped off his shirt on stage to reveal a Trump-Vance campaign shirt underneath. 

He called Trump a "hero" and the "greatest president of the United States".Kid Rock and Elon Musk were also high profile supporters.

Kamala Harris smiles during a campaign rally at Michigan State University's Jenison Field House in East Lansing, Michigan© JEFF KOWALSKY
Kamala Harris was running against him

World leaders sent congratulatory messages before the presidency was officially called with Sir Keir Starmer, stating: "As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise."

French President Emmanuel Macron posted his congratulations to X with a message: "Congratulations President Donald Trump," he wrote. "Ready to work together as we have done for four years. With your convictions and with mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity."

Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Lancaster Airport on November 03, 2024 in Lititz, Pennsylvania© Chip Somodevilla
This is the third presidential run for Donald Trump

Trump was President between 2017 and 2021, and has spent the last four years insisting the results of the 2020 election were fake. On Thursday, May 30, 2024 a jury also found the former president guilty on all counts of the 34 counts in his hush money election interference case brought forward by Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg.

Trump is now a convicted felon, the first to hold the highest office in the land.

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds up a fist as he arrives back at Trump Tower after being convicted in his criminal trial in New York City, on May 30, 2024. A panel of 12 New Yorkers were unanimous in their determination that Donald Trump is guilty as charged -- but for the impact on his election prospects, the jury is still out. The Republican billionaire was convicted of all 34 charges in New York on May 30, 2024, and now finds himself bidding for a second presidential term unsure if he'll be spending 2025 in the Oval Office, on probation or in jail. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)© TIMOTHY A. CLARY
Donald Trump holds up a fist after being convicted in his criminal trial

He was found guilty of falsifying business records in an attempt to silence his alleged mistress, Stormy Daniels, ahead of his 2016 run for president, which Bragg claimed directly impacted the election.

Trump, 78, has insisted the trial was rigged.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More News

See more

Read More