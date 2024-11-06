Donald Trump declares victory in US presidential election

Donald Trump is being declared the President of the United States in the run against Kamala Harris.

Ahead of the official announcement, Donald hailed Republican victory in the senate. Just before he began speaking in Florida, Fox News projected that he had won the election

He said he had won a “magnificent victory for the American people. America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate."

© Chip Somodevilla Donald Trump called victory before the official count

He promised to: "Help our country heal," and added: "We are going to make this country better than it has ever been.The dance before us will not be easy."

Their Vice-President will be JD Vance and the President will be inaugurated on Monday January 20, 2025.

© Anna Moneymaker Donald declared victory in Florida

Trump's celebrity supporters included Hulk Hogan, who appeared at the Republican National Convention and ripped off his shirt on stage to reveal a Trump-Vance campaign shirt underneath.

He called Trump a "hero" and the "greatest president of the United States".Kid Rock and Elon Musk were also high profile supporters.

© JEFF KOWALSKY Kamala Harris was running against him

World leaders sent congratulatory messages before the presidency was officially called with Sir Keir Starmer, stating: "As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise."

French President Emmanuel Macron posted his congratulations to X with a message: "Congratulations President Donald Trump," he wrote. "Ready to work together as we have done for four years. With your convictions and with mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity."

© Chip Somodevilla This is the third presidential run for Donald Trump

Trump was President between 2017 and 2021, and has spent the last four years insisting the results of the 2020 election were fake. On Thursday, May 30, 2024 a jury also found the former president guilty on all counts of the 34 counts in his hush money election interference case brought forward by Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg.

Trump is now a convicted felon, the first to hold the highest office in the land.

© TIMOTHY A. CLARY Donald Trump holds up a fist after being convicted in his criminal trial

He was found guilty of falsifying business records in an attempt to silence his alleged mistress, Stormy Daniels, ahead of his 2016 run for president, which Bragg claimed directly impacted the election.

Trump, 78, has insisted the trial was rigged.