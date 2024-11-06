Donald Trump's son Barron displays staggering physique as he towers over parents amid declared victory

The nation has entered a new era as it appears that Donald Trump has beaten Kamala Harris in the Presidential race. Already, world leaders across the globe have congratulated the Republican candidate, who was president from 2016 to 2020.

While not all the votes have been counted yet, the former president appears to have a sure route into the White House as he has swept up a number of key states in the electoral college. On top of this, the Republican party is projected to win majority control of the Senate.

© JIM WATSON Donald Trump claimed victory and pledged to "heal" the country on November 6, 2024 as results put him on the verge of beating Kamala Harris in a stunning White House comeback.

Confident in his victory, he announced his win to jubilant fans in West Palm Beach early on November 6.

But it was his son Barron Trump's appearance that stole the show at the Florida rally, as he appeared alongside his father and mom Melania, towering over them.

© JIM WATSON Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump acknolewdges former US First Lady Melania Trump (C) alongside their son Barron Trump (R) during an election night event at the West Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on November 6, 2024.

Donald may have been the center of attention, promising his supporters that they would usher in "a new golden age for America," but his teenage son's huge presence was hard to ignore.

© Chip Somodevilla The apparent president took to the stage with family

Standing next to Melania, who slipped back into the role of First Lady in a charcoal gray suit, Barron wore a suit with a navy and red striped tie and a pin on his lapel of the American flag.

Donald's apparent victory means that he and Melania will return to the White House, but it remains to be seen whether their son will join them.

Barron has just started at New York University's Stern School of Business, where he has been living in the family's lavish Manhattan home.

© GIORGIO VIERA Barron Trump, son of former US President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump, takes part in his graduation at Oxbridge Academy

"I could not say I’m an empty nester," Melania told Fox News, "It was his decision to come here, that he wants to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home, and I respect that."

When his father first moved to Washington DC's most treasured piece of real estate in 2016, it took Barron and Melania some time to tie up loose ends in Manhattan.

At the age of 10, Barron moved to the White House in January 2017, although he was hesitant about the move, having had to leave behind his friends at his esteemed Manhattan school. He moved to St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Maryland, for which the fees are an eye-popping $52,535 as of 2024-2025.

© Chip Somodevilla

His father said at the time: "He has a very good school in New York where he has a lot of friends. But I tell him if this happens, Daddy will help people, and can help children like him, and that makes him happy. He's a young boy who is 9 years old and he is strong and smart and he gets it. He sees it."