Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Melania Trump's memoir: five bombshells as she's set to return to the White House
Subscribe
Melania Trump's memoir: five bombshells as she's set to return to the White House
U.S. first lady Melania Trump participates in a round table discussion with doctors and social workers at the Upbring New Hope Childrens Center operated by Lutheran Social Services of the South and contracted with the Department of Health and Human Services June 21, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. The first lady traveled to Texas to see first hand the condition and treatment that migrant children taken from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border are receiving from the federal government. Following public outcry and criticism from members of his own party, President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to stop the separation of migrant children from their families, a practice the administration employed to deter illegal immigration at the border. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)© Chip Somodevilla

Melania Trump's memoir: five bombshells as she's set to return to the White House

The future First Lady's views couldn't be more different to her husband's

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Donald Trump has won the presidential election, crossing the 270 victory line of electoral college votes. This means that not only will he return to the White House, but so will his wife, Melania Trump.

WATCH: Donald Trump Claims 'Magnificent Victory'

The future first lady is an enigma, having mostly kept out of the spotlight during her husband's re-election campaign. She has rarely been spotted at rallies over the past few months, although she made an appearance at his victory declaration at West Palm Beach, Florida.

While she may not have been as involved in his re-election campaign as she was the first time round, Melania did make a bold choice when she published her self-titled memoir on October 8, 2024.

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump acknolewdges former US First Lady Melania Trump (C) alongside their son Barron Trump (R) during an election night event at the West Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on November 6, 2024.© JIM WATSON
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump acknolewdges former US First Lady Melania Trump (C) alongside their son Barron Trump (R) during an election night event at the West Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on November 6, 2024.

Melania's memoir may not give all the intimate details about her marriage to the president-elect, but she certainly makes some bombshell admissions that might change how people see her.

Here are the five biggest bombshells from Melania.

Her different politics to her husband

Republican presidential candidate, former US President Donald Trump, arrives at the home of billionaire investor John Paulson, with former first lady Melania Trump, on April 6, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. Donald Trump's campaign is expecting to raise more than 40 million dollars when major donors gather for his biggest fundraiser yet. The event is billed as the "Inaugural Leadership Dinner".© Getty Images

Donald's pro-life policy promises have polarized the nation, with many of his male voters supporting him, while a number of women across the country have expressed their fears about what this might mean for their reproductive rights. 

Melania took the opportunity in her memoir to distance herself from her husband's ideology by making it clear that she is, in fact, pro-choice — and she always has been.

"It is imperative to guarantee that women have autonomy in deciding their preference of having children, based on their own convictions, free from any intervention or pressure from the government," she wrote. "I have carried this belief with me throughout my entire adult life."

Don't call her a gold digger

Former first lady Melania Trump arrives for a memorial service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church at Emory University on November 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Rosalynn Carter, who passed away on November 19 at the age of 96, was married to former U.S. President Jimmy Carter for 77 years. In her lifetime she was an activist and writer known to be an advocate for the elderly, affordable housing, mental health, and the protection of monarch butterflies. President Joe Biden and every living first lady are expected to attend the service. (Photo by Brynn Anderson-Pool/Getty Images)© Pool
Melania Trump reflected on her 24-year age gap

Melania hit back at public statements that she is a "gold digger," calling them "baseless accusations." She explained that despite the 24-year age gap, the couple share a "love for Elvis Presley and Elton John" and a tender relationship.

She added that she could have "easily captured the attention of numerous celebrities" if that were her aim, and that she had made a bulk of her own wealth through modeling, skincare, and jewelry businesses.

Her connections with King Charles

King Charles with Donald Trump and Melania© CHRIS JACKSON
King Charles with Donald Trump and Melania

It turns out that in her time as first lady, Melania developed a strong bond with then-prince Charles, which led to them becoming pen pals.

She revealed they bonded in 2019 at a state banquet where she sat next to him, describing it as "an absolute pleasure to reconnect with him.".

"Our paths had crossed many years ago in New York City. This time we engaged in an interesting conversation about his deep-rooted commitment to environmental conservation," she said.

Barron was bullied

Melania posted the video to promote her memoir© Instagram

Reflecting on accusations by Rosie O'Donnell in 2016 that Barron was autistic, Melania slammed the bullying her son faced as a result, citing "irreparable damage" to the teenager.

"Barron’s experience of being bullied both online and in real life following the incident is a clear indication of the irreparable damage caused," Melania wrote.

"There is nothing shameful about autism (though O'Donnell’s tweet implied that there was), but Barron is not autistic," she said.

"It was clear to me that she was not interested in raising awareness about autism. I felt that she was attacking my son because she didn't like my husband."

Her clashes with Trump's children

Ivanka sports a structured white coat with asymmetrical lines, smiling while clapping. Beside her, Melania in light blue. Both exude elegance in contrasting pastel shades at he presidential inaugural parade on January 20, 2017 in Washington© NICHOLAS KAMM

Through her husband, Melania is stepmother to Donald Jr., Ivanka, Eric, and Tiffany. While their relationship is "grounded in love and respect," she does not "agree with every opinion or choice" they make — just as she doesn't with her husband.

Diplomatically, she revealed that they may "share the same last name," but they couldn't be more different, as she reflected on their separate "paths."

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best celebrity coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More