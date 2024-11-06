Kelly Ripa talks surprising connection with Donald Trump as she addresses election results on Live

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos began November 6th's Live by talking about the election results, which has seen Donald Trump named as the 47th President of the United States.

The couple addressed the news, telling viewers the importance of voting: "If you don't vote, you don't have a voice."

Kelly then went on to tell viewers about her own experience working with Donald Trump, making a hilarious connection between the 78-year-old and her husband.

Recommended video You may also like Kelly Ripa Is Put Through Her Paces During A Workout With Husband Mark Consuelos

"Here's what I'm thinking about. Now go with me on this. Donald Trump used to co-host here..." she began. Turning to Mark, she continued: "You could be the next President of the United States!"

The studio audience began to laugh and clap, as the couple then went on to talk about the next topic of the day.

Donald co-hosted Live with Kelly back in 2006. She recalled their time working together years later during an appearance on Late Night. Talking to Seth Meyers, she revealed that even back then, he was talking about running for president.

© Getty Images The Live! star discussed co-hosting with Donald Trump

"You know what's crazy, he was talking about running for president then. Then! And I remember actively having this conversation with him. He said, 'Everybody wants me to run for president,' and I said, 'Who?!'"

Kelly told Seth that she had asked Donald why he would want to run for president and give up his lavish lifestyle.

© Getty Images Kelly recalled that the president-elect wanted to run for office years ago

She said: "I said, 'But why would you want to do that? Why would you want to give up your life, which is so good? You’re not going to be able to go to Florida anymore. You’re not going to be able to golf every weekend.' And I was wrong! You can do that!"

It was announced in the early hours of November 6 that Donald won with 276 electoral votes to Kamala's 219. At 78 he is the oldest person ever elected to the office.

© Anadolu Trump won with 276 electoral college votes

The state of Wisconsin carried the former president over the finish line to 270 Electoral College votes.

Trump said he had won a “magnificent victory for the American people. America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate."

Trump was President between 2017 and 2021.

© Getty Kamala Harris gave her concession speech at Howard University

The race for the 47th president began with Donald versus Joe Biden, 81. But following a concerning debate performance from the current POTUS, he withdrew his plans for reelection. Kamala stepped in.

Had she won, she would have made history twice over as the first female and first Asian American president.