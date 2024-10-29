Kelly Ripa undergoes major transformation with Mark Consuelos for LIVE — see her new brunette look

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are going all in for their costumes for LIVE with Kelly and Mark's annual Halloween show, their second since becoming co-hosts in April 2023.

Kelly, 54, and Mark, 53, will showcase their many costumes this year for the talk show's Halloween special airing on Thursday, October 31, titled "Only Halloween in the Building," a nod to the show Only Murders in the Building.

This year's special is marketed as a big one, as it'll be LIVE's last Halloween in their familiar decades-long home in ABC studios in the Upper West Side. The show will soon be moving to a new studio in SoHo.

The pair will actually be wearing a jaw-dropping amount of looks this year — 40, to be precise — and to add to the previously revealed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ensemble, they're channeling another pair of superstars.

Kelly and Mark will be transforming into Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars this year as well, more specifically, their looks from the "Die with a Smile" music video, inspired by '70s country stars like Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner.

© Interscope Kelly and Mark are recreating Gaga and Bruno's looks for "Die with a Smile"

Per People, the pair have completely changed up their look for the part, with Kelly donning a long and curly brown wig with a blue mod-style mini dress atop red tights, a red scarf, and intricate eye makeup and a cigarette to match.

Mark went for Bruno's look as well, a blue suit with a red button down, a chunky belt, and a cowboy hat, plus a curly black wig and mustache to finish off the look.

© ABC The daytime couple are game to go all out with their Halloween costumes

The former Hope & Faith actress told the publication: "I actually was unfamiliar with whatever it is we are right now. But I have to tell you, now that I've seen the video…," with Mark interjecting: "It's a pretty song." "Kelly concurred: "It's beautiful, and it made it very easy for us to get into character."

Although, Kelly and Mark won't actually be wearing the Gaga and Bruno costumes on the actual show, as those get-ups will be part of the many pre-taped segments for this year's show, as is tradition on LIVE. The Halloween special will include pre-taped bits and character studies with in-studio costume reveals (and changes) and celebrity guests, with this year's being Joey Fatone.

© ABC The pair will celebrate their final Halloween in the famed LIVE studio

"I'm not going to lie, I prefer this," Kelly said of her penchant for the pre-taped segments over the live wardrobe switch-ups. "I don’t know if it's because this is the only outlet I have to 'act,' but there's something very relaxed about the taped pieces not being live."

"So if we screw something up, we just do it again. And if we screw something up, we just pretend it's on purpose. It doesn't really matter. Who cares! So what!"

The trailer for the LIVE Halloween show promises: "We bid a fond farewell to a history of horror and celebrate a tradition of terror for one last time in our beloved studio. And for just this one day, it's only Halloween in the building."