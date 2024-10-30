Kelly Ripa's three children leave famous parents in doubt during trip home for this surprise reason

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are always learning new things from their three grown-up children, who often come back to visit.

The celebrity couple have many traditions with their kids, including getting pizza on Halloween, and opened up about takeaways on October 29th's episode of their award-winning talk show, Live.

During a conversation about online orders, Kelly hilariously admitted that her and Mark don't trust ordering without talking to a person on the phone, and that they are often left doubtful when their kids do so when back home.

"An order online, one thing you and I are still analogue - we don't trust it, we want to talk to a human being," Kelly said.

"Every time our kids order food when they come home, Mark and I are like 'We'll see...' we immediately become 104, we are like 'Who is taking that order?'" she continued, laughing.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark with their children

Kelly and Mark live in the Upper East Side of Manhattan, where they raised their three kids - Michael, 27, Lola, 23, and Joaquin, 21.

The family have a beautiful home complete with a rooftop overlooking Manhattan, and they enjoy decorating it during the holiday season.

Kelly and Mark's children Michael, Lola and Joaquin

Kelly and Mark are now empty nesters, living with their two pet dogs, Lena and Chewie. They recently opened up about living at home without their children during an episode of Live.

Kelly read an article which stated that empty nest syndrome can change a relationship, to which Mark replied: "That's a real thing."

© Instagram The family are incredibly close

"Relationships are so built upon the children that once the children leave, the couple find they no longer have anything in common," Kelly continued.

The audience then started to laugh as Mark pulled a face, and the All My Children alum reassured them: "We still have a lot in common," as her husband smiled and nodded. Not seeing his reaction, Kelly responded: "Okay!" causing more laughter from the audience.

"I don't even know who you are anymore!" Mark joked, as Kelly replied: "I come to work and it's like I'm married to a stranger!"

© Instagram Kelly Ripa and daughter Lola Consuelos

Kelly and Mark became empty nesters in 2021 when their youngest son Joaquin moved out of the family home to attend the University of Michigan.

Their oldest son, Michael, lives close by in Brooklyn, while their daughter Lola splits her time between NYC and London.

© Photo: Instagram Kelly and Mark with Lola and Joaquin

Despite their privileged upbringing, they are all incredibly down-to-earth and hold strong work ethics. During a chat with Daily Mail about raising her children, Kelly said of their upbringing: "We want to raise productive people who are thoughtful and selfless."

The star added: "I wanted to raise good, caring, generous, thoughtful people who are professional, who are polite, who don't expect the world handed to them."