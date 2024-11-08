Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai steps into the spotlight with bold career move

Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, just launched her own YouTube channel in the wake of her grandfather's election win, illustrating her golf skills to the world.

The 17-year-old is an avid golfer and uploaded a slew of videos including a day in her life as she exercised, shopped and prepared for her homecoming dance.

In another video, the teen competed against Garret Clark, a golf content creator; in her third video, she gave viewers a tour of Trump's golf course in New Jersey, calling it her "favorite course in the world".

She also imitated her grandfather and his over-the-top hand movements in the video.

Kai is the daughter of the President-elect's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., and his ex-wife Vanessa.

She will attend college at the University of Miami when she finishes school, per an Instagram post where she thanked her family for their support.

"I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Miami," she began.

"I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey."

She continued: "I would also like to thank my great team for getting me to this point. I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support. I would also like to thank my Mormor for always believing in me."

"Last but not least, I would love to thank Coach Janice and Coach Jim for giving me this opportunity. I am super excited to be a cane and represent the University of Miami. Gooo Canes!"

Speaking to YouTuber Grant Horvat in July, she explained how it's a stiff competition when she plays with her grandfather.

"Genuinely, he always gives me a run for my money. It's pretty close," she said. "It's never really like game over, and I've won on the 15th hole. He wins a lot of the time. I do have to say that. I've got to get better."

Kai took to the stage at the Republican National Convention this year to tell the audience all about Trump, explaining that he would try to make her lose focus during their golf matches.

"And he's always surprised that I don't let him get to me," she said on stage. "I have to remind him that I'm a Trump too."

She told the crowd how Trump likes to stay updated with her golfing progress. "He calls me during the school day to ask how my me all about my golf game," Kai said. "But then I have to remind that I'm in school, and I'll have to call him back later."

Trump won the US election on Wednesday after Vice President Kamala Harris fell short of the required 270 electoral college votes.

In her concession speech, she emphasized the importance of fighting for the American people despite the disappointing result.

"While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign," she said.

"While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign," she said.

"The fight– the fight for freedom, for opportunity, for fairness and the dignity of all people. A fight for the ideals at the heart of our nation, the ideals that reflect America at our best. That is a fight I will never give up."