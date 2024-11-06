Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ella Emhoff in tears as Kamala Harris' family support each other in moving photos
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Ella Emhoff and Cole Emhoff react as Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris concedes the election during a speech© Kent Nishimura

Kamala's concession left Ella and Hope Walz proudly showing their emotions

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
Kamala Harris conceded the 2024 election on Thursday November 6 and her family were there to support her through the incredibly powerful and heartbreaking moments.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff and Ella Emhoff react after Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris conceded the election© Andrew Harnik

Her husband Doug was in attendance, as were his two children, Cole and Ella, and the three were pictured leaning on each other for support.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Ella Emhoff and Cole Emhoff react after Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris conceded the election in a speech© Andrew Harnik

Ella was pictured breaking down in tears, while Cole and Doug both looked affected by the outcome of the election, with Doug keeping a close arm on his daughter.

Democratic vice presidential nominee, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Ella Emhoff and Cole Emhoff react after Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris conceded the election © Andrew Harnik

Harris, 60, married Doug Emhoff in 2014 a year after they met on a blind date, and when they married, she became a stepmom, or rather, "Momala," to his two children whom he welcomed with his ex-wife Kerstin.

Cole and his wife Greenley asked Harris to officiate their 2022 wedding, proving how close the family are, while Ella has often been on the campaign trail for Harris, including appearing on stage at the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Minnesota Governor and Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz (L) and his wife Gwen Walz react during US Vice President Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speech© BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI

Also in attendance at the speech, given at her alma mater Howard University, were Governor Tim Walz and his family, including 22-year-old daughter Hope.

Hope also appeared in tears, proudly showing how impacted she was by the results, and Tim, the Governor of Minnesota and Kamala's VP pick, stood by her side, as did mom Gwen.

Hope Walz, Democratic vice presidential nominee, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Second gentleman Doug Emhoff and Ella Emhoff react © Kent Nishimura

Harris conceded to Trump over a phone call earlier in the day and senior aides shared that she congratulated him, and discussed the "importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans".

Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on stage as she concedes the election© Andrew Harnik

"A fundamental principle of American democracy is that when we lose an election, we accept the results. That principle, as much as any other, distinguishes democracy from monarchy or tyranny, and anyone who seeks the public trust must honor it. At the same time, in our nation, we owe loyalty not to a president, not to a party, but to the constitution of the United States," she said in her speech.

Watch as Kamala Harris gives concession speech after 2024 election
Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris departs the stage after conceding the election© Andrew Harnik

"While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign," she continued.

"The fight for our freedom will take hard work. But like I always say, we like hard work. Hard work is good work. Hard work can be joyful work, and the fight for our country is always worth it. It is always worth it.

"This is not a time to throw up our hands. This is a time to roll up our sleeves. This is a time to organize, to mobilize, and to stay engaged for the sake of freedom and justice and the future that we all know we can build together."

US Vice President Kamala Harris gives concession speech at Howard University in Washington, DC, on November 6, 2024© Getty

She closed: "There’s an adage an historian once called a law of history, true of every society across the ages. The adage is, 'only when it is dark enough can you see the stars,'. I know many people feel like we are entering a dark time, but for the benefit of us all, I hope that is not the case. But here’s the thing, America, if it is, let us fill the sky with the light of a brilliant, brilliant billion of stars. The light of optimism, of faith, of truth and service. And may that work guide us, even in the face of setbacks toward the extraordinary promise of the United States of America."

