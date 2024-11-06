Ella Emhoff in tears as Kamala Harris' family support each other in moving photos

"While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign," she continued.

"The fight for our freedom will take hard work. But like I always say, we like hard work. Hard work is good work. Hard work can be joyful work, and the fight for our country is always worth it. It is always worth it.

"This is not a time to throw up our hands. This is a time to roll up our sleeves. This is a time to organize, to mobilize, and to stay engaged for the sake of freedom and justice and the future that we all know we can build together."