Leonardo DiCaprio makes surprise appearance in heartfelt new photos

Leonardo DiCaprio's social media has often been a space for activism and empowerment, but fans certainly weren't expecting to see his latest pictures.

The actor shared photographs of himself at the COP26 Climate Summit held earlier this week, reposting a series by António Guterres, the United Nations Secretary-General.

The post included two pictures of Leonardo with the Secretary-General, having a discussion in one and then posing in another.

He also shared the caption that was written in the original post, which revealed how he'd worked tirelessly to help uphold the Paris Agreement and promote climate change awareness.

It read: "From @antonioguterres: @LeonardoDiCaprio was at #COP21 in 2015 when the #ParisAgreement was adopted.

"He has continued to promote its implementation ever since then. At #COP26, I got to thank him for his #ClimateAction work and support for the @UnitedNations as Messenger of Peace."

Leonardo's fans were pleasantly surprised to see a picture of him on his feed

Fans were congratulatory of Leonardo, but many were stunned to see pictures of him in the first place, since the actor has rarely ever posted any of himself beyond the occasional movie throwback.

One commented: "Finally a photo of Leonardo DiCaprio in the instagram of Leonardo DiCaprio," with another saying: "Oh myyyy finally your posting your picture," and a third also adding: "Finallyyyyy, he posted a photo of himself."

The Oscar-winning actor brought his passion for environmental preservation to the COP26 Summit as a United Nations representative, having worked on several projects in the past that have tackled the subject.

He was also spotted chatting with the Prince of Wales at the event when both were at a special exhibition held by fashion designer Stella McCartney.

Leonardo and Prince Charles interacted at the COP26 summit

Prince Charles and the Titanic star chatted privately as they were given a guided tour by the designer of her sustainable exhibit at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery in Glasgow.

