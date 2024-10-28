Lauren Sanchez shares glimpse of luxe getaway for close friend Katy Perry's 40th birthday

Katy Perry celebrated her milestone 40th birthday on October 25, and while she no doubt received tons of love from her fiancé Orlando Bloom and their daughter Daisy Dove, it was her friends who came in clutch as well.

While the pop star has several famous pals in her orbit, it was her close friend Lauren Sanchez who was by her side for a luxurious and beautiful celebratory getaway.

Take a look at the beautiful surroundings Lauren showcased for Katy's sweet birthday vacation in the video below…

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Katy Perry's 40th birthday getaway with Lauren Sanchez

It looks like Katy and Lauren, plus presumably their respective fiancés Orlando and Jeff Bezos, jetted off to Venice for the musician's big weekend.

The two have been seen vacationing with each other quite frequently over the past year, with them being spotted in Dubrovnik, Croatia last year alongside Usher, plus on Jeff's superyacht for an A-list party also featuring an appearance from Leonardo DiCaprio earlier this year.

© Getty Images The couples have vacationed together quite often in the past

In fact, back in August, the journalist even shared a look at her latest helicopter expedition, piloting a flight for her son Nikko and Orlando as they went skydiving together, showcasing the tight connection between their families. "Best mom helicopter and all," the English actor even commented.

LATEST: Lauren Sanchez's towering sons Evan and Nikko appear in sun-soaked photo during family trip

The pair are quite supportive of each other's endeavors as well, with Lauren frequently shouting out Katy's new music over the past few months in the lead-up to her album 143.

Coincidentally, 143 happened to be released just days after Lauren's debut children's book The Fly Who Flew to Space dropped, and Katy also penned a sweet testimonial for the book, writing: "[The Fly Who Flew to Space] is a playful and inspiring story, a reminder to never lose that sense of wonder we're all born with."

MORE: Katy Perry shares insight into daughter Daisy's real personality

Other A-list friends of the pair also shared reviews, including Eva Longoria, Karlie Kloss and Kim Kardashian, who shared a lengthier tribute, penning: "[I] just read The Fly Who Flew to Space, and it's incredibly inspiring for both kids and adults."

© Getty Images The singer celebrated her 40th birthday on October 25

"It tells the story of Flynn the Fly, who, despite school struggles, becomes an astronaut and sees the world anew upon returning to Earth. It's a beautiful reminder to embrace risks for the sake of discovery. I can't wait to share Flynn's journey with my kids, showing them the endless possibilities that await when we dare to dream big. Let's all be a bit more like Flynn!"

MORE: Katy Perry's daughter Daisy shows off very grown up sense of style in adorable new photo

When Lauren announced the book earlier this year, she explained that it was inspired not only by her three kids, Nikko, Evan and Ella (plus the story of an actual fly stuck in her helicopter cockpit while flying with her kids), but also her personal journey with dyslexia growing up, and finding the strength to push past it in college and discover a joy for learning.

© Getty Images "This is a playful and inspiring story, a reminder to never lose that sense of wonder we're all born with," Katy shared of Lauren's new book

"I'm beyond grateful b/c this story holds a piece of my heart," she shared when she first revealed the book's title. "It's a celebration of overcoming challenges, the joy of learning, and dreaming beyond the stars."