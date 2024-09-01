Brad Pitt, 60, and girlfriend Ines de Ramon, 34 steal the show as they make smitten red carpet debut

The 81st annual Venice Film Festival reached a dazzling crescendo on Sunday night as Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, made their highly anticipated red carpet debut.

The glamorous couple turned heads as they looked absolutely smitten together at the premiere of Wolfs, a film that also stars Brad’s longtime friend George Clooney.

However, it was Ines who truly stole the show, marking her first official public appearance with the Hollywood heartthrob in a stunning fashion.

Brad, 60, looked every bit the dashing leading man in a tailored suit, but it was Ines, 34, who captivated onlookers with her effortless elegance.

The jewelry designer, who has been quietly dating Brad for nearly two years, chose a chic and sophisticated look that perfectly complemented her natural beauty. Her poised presence beside one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors made their red carpet debut a moment to remember.

© Daniele Venturelli Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon attend the "Wolfs" red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival

Ines opted for a timeless, understated gown that exuded sophistication. The ensemble highlighted her enviable figure and showcased her keen sense of style, which she honed through her work as vice president of the renowned Los Angeles-based fine jewelry line Anita Ko.

Her brunette tresses were styled in soft waves, and she accessorized with subtle yet striking jewelry pieces, adding a touch of glamour to her already radiant look.

© Pascal Le Segretain (L-R) Amal Clooney, George Clooney, Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt enjoy a double date

The premiere of Wolfs also saw the arrival of George, 63, with his wife Amal, 46, who is known for her impeccable fashion sense.

Amal, an international human rights lawyer, did not disappoint, stunning in a vibrant yellow dress that featured a corset-style bodice and delicate ruffles. The couple’s coordinated elegance added to the star-studded atmosphere of the evening.

© Pascal Le Segretain Brad looked smitten with his new love Ines

In the film, Brad and George play criminal 'clean up' specialists who are unexpectedly hired for the same job—disposing of a body in a hotel room. The dynamic duo, who have been friends for decades, seemed in high spirits as they celebrated the film’s premiere alongside their glamorous partners.

Ines and Brad’s relationship has largely remained out of the public eye, but their appearance at the Venice Film Festival marked a significant milestone.

© Pascal Le Segretain Brad and Ines have been quietly dating for around two years

The couple was first spotted together in November 2022 at a Bono concert in Los Angeles, though reports suggested they had been dating for several months prior. Despite being photographed at various events since then, this was their first official public appearance as a couple.

Prior to their red carpet debut, Ines had accompanied Brad to several significant events, including the premiere of his 2022 movie Babylon, though she opted to stay behind the scenes.

© Annalisa Ranzoni Brad and Ines make their first public appearance as a couple

Earlier this year, HELLO! captured the couple attending the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where they celebrated Bradley Cooper’s career. Their closeness was evident as they navigated the evening together, with Brad guiding Ines with a protective hand.

Their relationship continues to flourish, as seen during their rare outing at the Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire, England, in May 2024, ahead of the release of Brad’s upcoming racing film, F1. The couple’s shared love for adventure and each other has only deepened over time.