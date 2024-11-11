Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville, 61, reunites with 'screen wife' in age-defying photo

Hugh Bonneville delighted Downton Abbey fans when he reunited with his on-screen wife, Elizabeth McGovern, to celebrate his 61st birthday.

The actor, known for his role as Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham, looked timeless as ever during the reunion as they posed for a heartwarming selfie together.

© Getty Hugh Bonneville with his Downton co-star Elizabeth McGovern

"Had a great birthday at my screen wife's gig," he wrote in the caption. "Thanks to @elizabeth.mcgov and @realanncusack for a memorable afternoon of music and chat. They're playing @thebedfordpub and @thesubrooms next week.

"And thank you, folks, for the birthday wishes. 61 is the new toddler."

Fans couldn't help but gush over the sweet reunion, with one writing: "Happy birthday and love how you all support each other!" Another stated: "Finally a Mcgonneville photo [heart-eyes emoji]."

Some followers couldn't help but notice how youthful Hugh looked, as a third post read: "Happy birthday Hugh! You definitely look like a toddler with your baby soft skin." Another added: "61 looks great on you!"

Hugh, who turned 61 on Sunday, seemed to defy the years as he stood beside his co-star, who portrayed Lady Cora Crawley.

The two have stayed close since their time on Downton Abbey, and will no doubt be looking forward to hitting the promotional trial once again for the third and final film next year.

Earlier this month, Hugh revealed how the project will likely be the final ever instalment in the franchise.

Speaking on Virgin Radio UK, he explained: "We finished a third – and I think probably final – Downton Abbey film this summer, which will come out next September. That is a wonderful sort of closing off of all the stories, so it’s a proper film for the fans."

Paying tribute to their late co-star Maggie Smith, Hugh added: "It's very much set in the house and saying goodbye to all these characters and we obviously say goodbye to Dame Maggie, which was very poignant on screen and now in real life. She'll be sorely missed. But the final film will obviously be a great lasting tribute to her."

© Sky The Downton Abbey cast

The third and final Downton Abbey movie is set to be released on 12 September 2025, with Hugh calling it the best one yet.

"I think there's so much warmth and fun to enjoy, and new elements as well — which I won't spoil — that I think it'll certainly be the best iteration of the film versions yet," he recently told Yahoo UK.

"For my character, I think the usual (can be expected), which is that he's a sort of dinosaur trying to be led into the future reluctantly, and then eventually he stumbles forward a bit. So as always, there's that rhythm of things changing with glacial slowness.

"Robert (is) finally accepting that things (are changing) — it's time to move the story on, so to speak. It's got the usual tropes, if you like, of thrills and spills in a very Downton way, which means spilling a teacup pretty much."