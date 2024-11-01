Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville reveals when the beloved franchise will end - and it's too soon

Hugh Bonneville has opened up about the highly anticipated third Downton Abbey movie, and revealed how the project will likely be the final ever instalment in the franchise - while also revealing how they plan on paying tribute to the late Dame Maggie Smith, who famously portrayed Violet Crawley in the hit franchise.

Speaking on Virgin Radio UK, Hugh explained: "We finished a third – and I think probably final – Downton Abbey film this summer, which will come out next September. That is a wonderful sort of closing off of all the stories, so it’s a proper film for the fans.

"It’s very much set in the house and saying goodbye to all these characters and we obviously say goodbye to Dame Maggie, which was very poignant on screen and now in real life. She’ll be sorely missed. But the final film will obviously be a great lasting tribute to her."

Speaking about Maggie following her death aged 89 back in September, he wrote: "Anyone who ever shared a scene with Maggie will attest to her sharp eye, sharp wit and formidable talent. She was a true legend of her generation and thankfully will live on in so many magnificent screen performances. My condolences to her boys and wider family.

Dan Stevens, who played Matthew Crawley called her "one of the greats," while Michelle Dockery, who plays Mary, said: "There was no one quite like Maggie. I feel tremendously lucky to have known such a maverick. She will be deeply missed and my thoughts are with her family."

The third and final Downton Abbey movie is set to be released on 12 September 2025, with Hugh calling it the best one yet to Yahoo UK, saying: "I think there's so much warmth and fun to enjoy, and new elements as well — which I won't spoil — that I think it'll certainly be the best iteration of the film versions yet.

"For my character, I think the usual (can be expected), which is that he's a sort of dinosaur trying to be led into the future reluctantly, and then eventually he stumbles forward a bit. So as always, there's that rhythm of things changing with glacial slowness. Robert (is) finally accepting that things (are changing) — it's time to move the story on, so to speak.

"It's got the usual tropes, if you like, of thrills and spills in a very Downton way, which means spilling a teacup pretty much."